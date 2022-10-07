Back in the Day 10-5-22

Ten Years Ago

Oct. 10, 2012

It was in black-and-gold Warrior country that the Tuscola Community Foundation’s annual reception was held Oct. 2, 2012, but there was no mistaking from where the guest speaker hailed. Orange and blue were in abundance at Tuscola’s Iron Horse Golf Club– among the clothing of reception attendees and on half of the table decorations– as newly hired U of I men’s head basketball coach John Groce was welcomed to town.

Eric Ponder is making a run towards the cross-country postseason, no pun intended. The super soph has not just shaved seconds off his time since the start of the 2012 campaign but has dropped his time upwards of two minutes. This past weekend, the leader of the Warriors cleared the path again for his buddies, finishing in seventh place overall out of well over 100 runners.

Sometimes the learning process is painful. In the midst of a youth movement, the Warriors and fans are paying dues that are sure to reap rewards later; hopefully sooner. The same mistakes that cost the Warriors last week in a lopsided home loss to Central A&M led to another blowout; this one on the road at Maroa-Forsyth, Oct. 5, 2012 by a 45–0 tally, dropping the Warriors back under .500 at 3–4. After a competitive first quarter, the roof caved in during a rough second period in which turnovers and mistakes helped the Trojans to 24 points in the stanza, and the game was effectively over at the half.

Twenty Years Ago

Oct. 8, 2002

The Tuscola VFW Post was marking the 15th anniversary of its existence. Current Post commander was James Harbaugh.

Jim and Kay Higgins, representing Do It Best in Tuscola, were presented with the Blue Leader Award for outstanding mower sales at a sales meeting in Osage Beach, Mo.

Jerry Wilke of Tuscola was selected to play in the Chicago White Sox Academy All-Star game being played at Comiskey Park in Chicago. Wilke went 1-for-2 at the plate, stole second, and scored when he stole home to put his team on top 3-2.

The Tuscola Warriors posted a decisive 56-6 thrashing of the Oakland Oaks—running, gunning and scoring on the first three drives of the game and again on the fifth. The game was all but decided when both teams hit the locker rooms at halftime.

Justin Bozarth toured the Tri-City nine in 44 strokes to earn low honors for the Warrior golf team, followed by Tyler Surma at 47 and Justin Gensler and Steve Fox at 49. In the girls division, Kaci Payne tied Villa Grove’s Jenna Frye with a 56.

Thirty Years Ago

Oct. 6, 1992

The Lady Warriors captured their seventh consecutive LOVC tournament title Oct. 1 by downing Arthur 15-1, 10-15, 15-5 for the championship. With the tournament win, Tuscola now owned a 14-2 season record.

Less than four weeks remained for the Douglas County Museum to raise money to pay off its building mortgage—with $4,600 left on its $10,000 five-year mortgage.

Fire claimed part of the back wall of the Tuscola IGA Foodliner Sept. 29, but caused minimal damage overall due to quick response by the fire department. The blaze was thought to have originated with bales of paper stored behind the building.

Tuscola’s hopes of playing spoiler at Central A&M’s homecoming did not come true on this week’s Friday night, as the Warriors bowed 41-0 to the undefeated Meridian Conference powerhouse.

Forty Years Ago

Oct. 12, 1982

Homecoming king and queen Eric Adams and Kim Ryan took their thrones at the TCHS coronation Friday night.

Mr. and Mrs. Lewis Hettinger celebrated their 35th wedding anniversary Oct. 1 with a family dinner given by their children at Liga’s Italian Patio Restaurant. Their children include Steven Hettinger, Kenneth Hettinger, Larry Hettinger, Becky Lietz, and Kathleen Page.

TCHS rolled to a 30-0 Homecoming victory over Argenta-Oreana Friday night, and marked the fourth time Steve Bates cracked the 200-yard rushing barrier. He ran for 208 yards in 17 carries and added another touchdown (68 yards) to his season stats.

Fifty Years Ago

Oct. 5, 1972

Police Chief Larry Bean was investigating the theft of a Ruger cap-and-ball, black powder pistol from the John Huffer residence.

Warrior harriers picked up four trophies in a 27-team St. Joseph meet. Trophy winners from among the 190 runners included Billy Weber (tenth place), Scott Brewer (32nd), Don Williams (77th), and Phil Weaver (97th).

The Tuscola Warrior defense sparkled in a 36-0 victory over Warrensburg-Latham. The Cardinals was prevented from having a single first down in the entire four quarters of action, and when the buzzer sounded had recorded minus-45 yards rushing and zero yards passing.