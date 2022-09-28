Warriors golf takes Central Illinois Conference Golf Tournament

By Lenny Sementi

It was the last go-round for a full slate of teams at the Central Illinois Conference Golf Tournament this past Tuesday, Sept. 20, at Moweaqua Golf Club. Coach Nolan Woller’s and boys coach Angie Gough’s respective groups attacked it with a vengeance, walking away with 3 of the 10 individual all-conference accolades a team title and an individual medalist.

Woller’s senior-led Lady Warriors won the team title by 23 strokes over Sullivan behind a big day from the elder classmen. Fourth-year play Makenna Fiscus took home medalist honors for the second time in her career, earning All CIC honors. Shooting an 18-hole 89 on the driver-friendly course. She was third a year ago and won the whole thing as a sophomore.

Classmate Marley Good was a near miss for all-conference recognition a year ago, taking sixth as a junior but she didn’t miss this season. The fourth-year player captured the final spot on the All CIC squad finishing one stroke in front of Sullivan’s Shaelyn Ellis with a 99 to earn her conference patch. Another senior Isabelle Wilcox was the third scorer taking eighth overall out of 30 golfers carding a 103 and junior Zoey Thomason rounded out the scoring in 12th place, securing the league crown. Addy Ring and Molly Macaulay were just a few strokes back, playing as alternates and finishing in 13th and 14th, putting all five Warriors in the top half of the field.

Brayden Gough opened the week with a fourth place finish at the Clinton Invite on Monday afternoon, Sept. 26, shooting a 40 and backed that one night later in Moweaqua with an all-conference performance. Gough, like Good, took sixth a year ago, falling short of league honors by a mere stroke. This year the junior penciled in his lowest 18-hole round of the year going out in 37 with five pars and a birdie and coming in with birdie on the par 5-14th en route to an 89 capturing third place overall.

Little brother Ryker was next on the list for coach Gough. He and Jacob Waugh delivered matching 99s helping the Warriors take third overall in the 8-team event. Chris Atwater edged Aiden Devlin and Carson Gaines on a scorecard playoff for the fourth and final scoring spot. The trio ended their day with matching 105s.