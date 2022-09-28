Lady Warriors volleyball team tough on Arcola Riders

By Lenny Sementi

Tuscola’s volleyball team collected its second win over Arcola this season, downing the Riders in 3-sets during the Arcola Invite Sept. 24. The Lady Warriors went 1-3 on the day, falling to Sullivan, Armstrong-Potomac and Heritage. Junior Sydney Moss led the way on the offensive side of the net in the tournament, pounding out 23-kills on the day, including a match-high versus Arcola.

Coach Lydia Miller’s team came out on top of a first-game thriller 25-23 against the Riders, thanks to a pair of kills by Moss and another by Zoey Thomason. However, Arcola answered by winning game two and forcing a deciding third and final set. Moss, again, was strong up front in the pivotal contest blocking a ball and firing home a kill late, securing a 15-10 game win and a 2-1 match victory.

Emily Czerwonka fueled the offense to the tune of a season and career-best 14 assists. Addisyn Pettry added a career-best to her resume finding her way to a match-high 18 digs while patrolling the back row. Libero Mia Hausmann was strong on defense as well. Both her and Thomason delivered nine digs and an ace in the victory. Carly Ochs added an ace, five service points and seven saves to the stat line. Anna Rauguth was next up with six digs and an assist to her credit.

Moss was everywhere in the opener versus Sullivan, recording seven kills, three digs, and two blocks. It was not enough, as the Lady Redskins rallied behind a 5-point run late in game one and then jumped out early in game two to secure the win. Hausmann and Rauguth were one and two in the saves department accounting for nine and eight, respectively. Thomason followed with six digs while Czerwonka did a little bit of everything, donating five assists, four digs, two kills and two aces to the cause.

Seven players recorded a kill for coach Miller in the two-game 20-25, 11-25 loss to Armstrong, with Thomason leading the way, notching five kills. Moss was one behind with four. Czerwonka who doled out 10 assists pounded home two kills as did Natalie Hasting and Ayla Delva. Heritage won the nightcap in straight sets behind strong performances at the net, winning game one 16-25 before wrapping the match win in game two 23-25. Czerwonka was tough in all facets of the game, securing six digs, six assists and two kills in the loss.

The black and gold fell twice earlier in the week in CIC league play, losing to Sullivan 9-26, 14-25 on Tuesday, Sept. 20, and Warrensburg 12-25, 14-25 on Thursday, Sept. 22. Moss was at the top for offense in the two conference skirmish’s with eight kills while Thomason led the defense with 14 digs. Ochs added 14 digs to her season stat sheet from the back-row, notching a match-high of 10 saves in the loss to Warrensburg.