Downtown Improvement Project construction slated for coming month

By Dominik Stallings

According to Drew Hoel, city administrator, project construction will tentatively start Oct. 4 and is projected to finish Nov. 30. Next week they will finalize temporary construction easements with private property owners.

During the Tuscola City Council meeting, Sept. 26, the Council approved a number of ordinances.

The Council approved a resolution to authorize the signing of loan documents for the public water supply project. The funds will upgrade larger internal piping within the Tuscola meter station, replacement of the structure, and a new control valve with chlorination and pumping capabilities. The Meadowview water main replacement project has been added to the loan application due to higher projected costs.

The Joint Water Agency has completed and samples have been sent to Illinois EPA. The city should receive an operating permit, this week. Hoel said they have already seen improvements in water pressure and flow across the systems. The Council will review final pay requests in the next meeting.

The Council approved the extension of the ambulance service agreement with Arrow Ambulance. The new five-year agreement will see an immediate 15% increase from the current $86,500 to $99,475 for the next three years. After that, a variable increase for the two remaining years, which will be capped at 5% per year.

The Council approved street closures for upcoming parades and events. The first one will be for Veteran’s Day, Nov. 11 and the second will be for the Ice Rink at the Community Building Dec. 4.

In other business, the Council approved a Community Building lease for Danny Cleland for his daughter’s wedding reception, Oct. 22.