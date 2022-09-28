Back in the Day- 9-28-22

10 Years Ago

Oct. 3, 2012

On a warm and sun-drenched Saturday afternoon, over 80 people streamed into Douglas County Museum to honor three Tuscola High School Alumni, Barb Utterback, Jeanine Dietrich and Dr. Carl Hohrt. Their post-high school lives have been a testament to doing the right thing, being successful, giving back to society and making the Warrior nation proud.

Organizers for the inaugural Can Do For Classrooms 5K run/walk and 1K kids fun run claim they had no experience with such an event, but it certainly didn’t show. There were plenty of volunteers on hand– including a medical corps – and inflatables set up for kids that were duly tested by numerous adults, to ensure all was safe to use.

TCHS senior Erin Weaver, daughter of Carl and Margaret Weaver, has been named the Rotary Student of the Month for September. Erin carries a perfect 4.0 GPA and is ranked first in her graduating class of 63 students.

Tuscola High School’s golf teams were both near the top at last week’s Okaw Valley Conference golf meet at Eagle Creek Golf Course in Findlay. Austin Cochenour and Cameron Westjohn both took home All-Conference accolades, ending up in fourth and fifth place respectively, leading the boys to a second-place finish overall. Annie Heinz and the girls fell just short of individual honors, but took third overall as a team.

20 Years Ago

Oct. 1, 2002

Many former students from all eras made a trek through the old North Ward, peeking into the past of the former elementary (and before that, high school) building, which was now defunct. In related news, a dedication of the new North Ward Elementary School was held Sunday afternoon.

Supt. Jim Voyles presented an application to get North Prairie Street deemed a hazardous crossing and walking route by IDOT.

Mr. and Mrs. Michael Snider of Tuscola announced the engagement of their son, Justin Michael, to Miriam Rebekah Fisher of Boswell, Ind. The couple was planning a wedding for Oct 12, 2002.

Senior speedster Ryan Bonner and company erupted for 465 yards rushing on 42 carries in a 49-12 rumble over the Cumberland Pirates. The Warriors improved to 5-0 with the win.

30 Years Ago

Sept. 29, 1992

TCHS Homecoming king and queen candidates included Scott Branca, Erin Alexander, Toby Ring, Toni Snyder, Scott Harned, Trisha Truitt, Ben SLuder, Missy Erixon, Pat Pierce, amd Erica Bishop.

Tuscola Board of Education approved the annual budget for FY 93. Supt. Jim Voyles reported expected receipts and revenues at $4,138,350; total disbursements and expenditures expected to be $4,051,857. If correct, that would leave a surplus of $86,493 at the end of the fiscal year.

City council members approved a six-week deadline extension to allow representatives of Blue-T to secure the necessary financing for a proposed golf course for Tuscola.

Two wins for the Lady Warriors volleyball team last week, against Shiloh and Arthur, netted them a number-one seed and first-round bye in the LOVC tournament in Bement this week. The status of player Erin Alexander for the tourney would be uncertain, due to a shoulder injury.

40 Years Ago

Oct. 5, 1982

The Douglas County Board voted unanimously to appoint David Bartholomew state’s attorney for the remainder of Mike Carroll’s term. Carroll resigned the position to go into private practice.

Approximately 250 Douglas County Republicans were on hand to greet Congressman Dan Crane at an evening potluck and wiener roast at Ervin Park.

Douglas County Democrats officially opened their Tuscola headquarters with a ribbon cutting ceremony conducted by county chairman Garrett Eversole.

An inspired Tuscola defense completely shut down St. Teresa 20-0 in Friday night Okaw Valley Conference action. It marked the third time in four games the Warriors held an opponent scoreless.

50 Years Ago

Sept. 28, 1972

A semi carrying approximately $13,000 worth of hogs overturned Tuesday morning, five miles west of Tuscola on Route 36, killing 75 of the 189 hogs in the truck.

Tuscola Rotary Club was celebrating its 50th anniversary. When the club was chartered, in 1922, Harry C. Marsh served as its first president; and now his grandson, Frederick E. Marsh was at the helm of the club.

Welch’s Family Restaurant was expanding its facility, purchasing Pat’s Studio to offer a 42×22 foot area for booking private parties and gatherings.

Tuscola just didn’t have the horses to compete with a talented-in-all-areas Decatur St. T. Bulldog team. The Warriors lost to 32-0 to what everyone assumed would the Okaw Valley Conference gridiron champions.