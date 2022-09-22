Villa Grove sports wrapup

By Tony Hooker

Volleyball

Can’t weather Storm

The Blue Devils fell in three sets to Salt Fork on Sept. 12, 25-21, 16-25, 21-25. Kalyn Cordes passed out 22 assists, Logan Lillard pounded down 13 kills and Maci Clodfelder hammered in six of her own.

Remember Titans

Kalyn Cordes had 17 assists to lead Villa Grove to a straight set, 25-14, 25-15 victory over Tri-County on Sept. 15. Logan Lillard had seven kills and three blocks to power the way.

Girls Golf

Cage Wolves

Maci Clodfelder earned medalist honors by firing a 47 to lead the Villa Grove girls golf team to victory over Okaw Valley on Sept. 15. Ella Schweighart placed second and Addie Wilson finished 3rd for the Blue Devils. Logan Lillard’s 64, rounded out team scoring for Villa Grove High School.

Boys Golf

Clawed by Wolves

Gavin Kiser took home 1st place with a 38 in the team’s senior night event vs Okaw Valley on Sept. 15. Jake Gillis backed his teammate with a 48, Jackson Smith fired a 60, Jesse Bessent shot a 62 and James Nelson shot a 76 for the boys.

Girls’ Cross Country

Get their fill at Uni High

Scarlett Howard finished in 18th place and Emma Buesing ran 19th to lead the Villa Grove High School Harriers at the 2022 Uni High Potluck race. Madison Logan and Kyleigh Price finished in 27th and 28th place respectively for the Blue Devils. The race is so named because at its conclusion, the host school provides a potluck dinner for all participants to celebrate the end of their home season.

Show out at Tuscola

Sophomore sensation Scarlett Howard finished the three-mile circuit in 24:25.98 to earn 56th place at the highly competitive Tuscola Invitational. She was the 13th tenth grader to cross the line at the event. Senior Kyleigh Price ran a good race to finish in 62nd place, just 17 seconds behind her teammate and Madison Logan also broke the 26-minute mark, finishing 71st in 25:22.31.

Boys’ Cross Country

Uni High Potluck Race

Sophomore Kurt Zimmerman finished fourth to lead Villa Grove at Uni. Classmate Chase White ran 19th. Two other sophomores, Andrew Fonner and Russell Surtees, finished 45th and 46th respectively, while Classmate Blake Davis, along with junior Austin Zoch, ran 48th and 49th.

Tuscola Invitational

Kurt Zimmerman blazed to an 8th place finish overall in 17:08.00 to finish as the top sophomore at Tuscola on Sept. 17. Chase White (70th) also earned a top 75 finish for the Blue and Gold.