Longview Bank – Tuscola branch holds grand opening ceremony

By Dominik Stallings

Longview Bank opened its eighth branch on Sept. 16 in Tuscola. The branch celebrated with a ribbon-cutting ceremony including Miss Tuscola 2022 pageant winners and free food and ice cream.

The ribbon was cut by Matthew Waldrop, vice president and branch manager for the Tuscola location. He said “It’s a true farming and rural community bank. Focused on ag lending and mortgages.”

“The Tuscola location has been talked about in board meetings for years,” Waldrop said. In an effort to further grow as a bank “Tuscola was the next logical step,” said Waldrop.

The bank lobby will be open Monday through Thursday 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Friday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. The drive-through will be available Monday through Thursday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and an hour later on Friday, to 6 p.m. The bank will be open from 8 a.m. to noon on Saturdays.

Paid for by the bank, Slow Spark BBQ gave out free brisket and pulled pork sandwiches to those attending the opening. Later in the afternoon, Sidney Dairy Barn gave out free ice cream, which was also paid for by the bank according to Waldrop.