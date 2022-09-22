Golf teams continue to impress as they move closer to post season

By Lenny Sementi

Both girls’ and boys’ Warrior golf teams continued to impress as they marched toward the Central Illinois Conference Tournament and the IHSA postseason. They traveled southwest to a challenging Eagle Creek Golf Course for a four-team robin this past Tuesday, Sept. 13, squaring off with Shelbyville, Tri-County and Decatur St. Theresa.

Makenna Fiscus continued to shine for the girl’s side and Brayden Gough did the same on the boy’s side, both taking second in their respective flights. Fiscus was one stroke off medalist honors with a 48 tying with a pair of Shelbyville players. Marley Good was next in the two spot for coach Nolan Woller, carding a 54 taking 6th overall out of over 20 golfers. Addy Ring followed with a 55 followed by Molly Macaulay with a 56 rounding out the scoring helping to upend the host Lady Rams by 11-strokes to remain unbeaten in meet play. Jocelyn Ford toured the hilly central Illinois course as an alternate.

Gough led the Warriors to a second-place effort in the team race carding a 43 utilizing five pars to finish in front of 22 golfers to claim the runner-up spot. A pair of first-year golfers Carson Gaines and Aiden Devlin occupied the two and three scoring spots for coach Angie Gough shooting a 51 and 52 respectively. Chris Atwater was right behind them with a 53 to end the scoring. Jacob Waugh and Ryker Gough served as alternates.