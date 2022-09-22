Blue Devils defeat Broncos

By Tony Hooker

The Villa Grove Blue Devils came into Friday night’s LPC conference road opener knowing they could score points, averaging nearly 26 per contest. If the first half of their 40-19 win over Cerro Gordo Bement (CGB) is any indication, they might be making great strides on the defensive side as they held the Broncos to just a pair of first downs while racing out to a 40-0 halftime lead. Head coach Heath Wilson began to make liberal substitutions which allowed CGB to score 19 unanswered points in the second half.

Villa Grove won the opening toss and elected to receive the kickoff, which Braydon Dowler returned for 17 yards to set them up at their own 31-yard line. A 27-yard run by Luke Zimmerman moved them into Bronco territory before a holding penalty set them back at their own 48. A two-yard end around by Gunner Cline was followed by a 29-yard pass from Layne Rund to Dowler to move the ball to the 21-yard line. Zimmerman gained nine and Rund scampered for five more yards on a keeper before calmly finding Brady Clodfelder for the 7-yard score. A muffed snap led to a missed extra point and with 8:53 left in the first, the Blue Devils led 6-0.

Parker Stevens then had TFLs on consecutive plays to set the CGB offense back on its heels and force a punt, which Zimmerman was able to get his hands on, leaving Villa Grove with great field position at the Bronco 31. A 12-yard completion from Rund to Robert Fancher moved the ball to the 25. Zimmerman then burst through the line for a 19-yard gain to the 5 before bulling his way to the 3. The defense, keying on Zimmerman, allowed Cline to slip around the left end untouched for the score. Again, the extra point attempt was missed, and with 4:59 left in the first quarter, the Devils led 12-0.

The next Bronco drive ended abruptly, when Dowler picked off a Bronco pass and returned it to the Devils’ 40. Cline ran for 23 yards to move into CGB territory once again and Rund had a nice 12-yard first down run before finding Dowler from 30 yards out. The two-point conversion attempt failed, and the Villa Grove lead stood at 18-0 with 1:35 left in the 1st.

Again, the Devils’ Defense stood tall, and CGB turned the ball over on downs at their own 35. Rund wasted little time in making them pay, finding Clodfelder, who made a juggling circus catch at the 10 before sprinting to pay dirt. This time, Zimmerman was able to power over the 2-point conversion, and with 11:45 remaining in the second quarter, the Villa Grove lead had bulged to 26-0. The Broncos then put together their best drive of the half, moving into Villa Grove territory at the 49 before a holding penalty and an incomplete pass on 3rd down was followed by Lucas Shadwick and Zach wells teaming up for a quarterback sack to squelch the drive and give Villa Grove the ball at the Bronco 45. Zimmerman then followed a great block around the right end to take it the distance, and another failed extra point attempt left the score at 32-0 with 7:26 remaining in the first half.

On the subsequent CGB drive, the Broncos would again barely dent the Villa Grove side of the field, moving to the 47-yard line before a false start penalty pushed them back to their own 48, where they would again turn the ball over on downs. A Villa Grove holding penalty negated a nice Zimmerman run and moved the ball back to midfield. Still, any good thoughts the hosts might have had at that point were quickly shushed as Rund dumped off a perfect screen pass to Zimmerman, who did the rest by racing down the left sideline to the endzone. On the two-point conversion attempt, Zimmerman got hit in the backfield, bounced off the initial contact and drug a pair of defenders into the endzone to set the score at 40-0 with 4:02 remaining in the 2nd quarter.

The remainder of the contest was mostly anticlimactic. The young Broncos varsity players were able to move the ball against the Villa Grove reserves and set the score to a more decent looking 40-19.

For the game, Rund was 6-11 passing for 165 yards and four touchdowns. Luke Zimmerman had himself a day, rushing eight times for 117 yards and a touchdown and catching a pass for 50 yards and another score. Braydon Dowler had a pair of catches for 59 yards and a score, and Brady Clodfelder hauled in two catches for 44 yards and a pair of touchdowns.

Defensively, Zimmerman led the way with 10 tackles while Hunter Butts added nine. Defensive ends Lucas Shadwick and Parker Stevens combined for three sacks, and Zach Wells also chipped in on one of the quarterback sacks. The Blue Devils will hit the road for another LPC contest on Sept. 23 when they travel to Argenta to take on the Bombers.