Villa Grove sports wrapup

By Tony Hooker

Girls’ Golf

Tuscola

Ella Schweighart fired a 55 to finish 4th at Tuscola on September 8. Addie Wilson shot a 67 and Maddie Wicklander finished with a 69.

Boys’ Golf

Tuscola

Gavin Kiser’s 41 was good for a 3rd-place finish, and Jake Gilles shot 51. Jesse Bessent shot a 58 and freshman Jackson Smith shot a 59.

Blue Ridge Invitational

Kiser led the Blue Devils with a 94 in the 18-hole tournament. Jake Gilles backed his mate with a 96, Jesse Bessent fired a 120 and Jackson Smith finished with a 125.

Volleyball

Kalyn Cordes continued her stellar play, dishing out 20 assists to lead Villa Grove to a 25-23, 23-25, 25-20 win over Argenta Oreana on September 8. Logan Lillard hammered down 13 kills and Jobella Crafton powered down six of her own for Villa Grove, who saw their record move to 8-3 on the season.

High school Boys’ Cross Country

CGB invitational

Kurt Zimmerman placed third with a time of 16:59.4 and teammate Chase White backed him with a fifth place finish to lead the Blue Devils at the CGB invitational meet on Sept. 6. Russell Surtees (26th) Andrew Fonner (27th) and Blake Davis (31st) rounded out the Villa Grove team effort.

SHS Trail Invitational

Zimmerman’s 16:58.07 earned him another 3rd place finish in Shelbyville. White (20th), Surtees (65th) Fonner (66th) and Davis (70th) finished the scoring for the Blue Devils.

High school girls’ cross country

CGB Invitational

Sophomore sensation Scarlett Howard’s time of 24:06.5 earned her a 5th place finish at Cerro Gordo. Kyleigh Price was the only other finisher for the Blue Devils, running 12th.

SHS Trail invitational

Emma Buesing finished 17th to lead the Villa Grove effort at Shelbyville. Howard backed her with a 21st place finish, Price ran 23rd and Madison Logan cruised to a 24th place finish for the Blue Devils.

Jr High Boys’ Cross Country

CGB Invitational

Logan Hauersperger placed fourth with a time of 13:25.7 to lead the junior harriers. Robert Mitsdarfer was nineth, Owen Kneer finished 10th, and Cole Cardiff came in 17th for Villa Grove Junior High. Carter Leith, Oliver Oberg, Bailey Keith, Ethan Vail, Josiah Oberg, Thomas Linstead and Wyatt Kamerer rounded out the team effort at Cerro Gordo.

MMS Invitational

Logan Hauersperger’s 26th place finish led the Blue Devils at Shelbyville on September 10. Owen Kneer (54th) RJ Mitsdarfer (78) Cole Cardiff (86th) and Bailey Keith (102nd) rounded out the team scoring for Villa Grove Junior High Sixth graders Miles Swigart and Ethan Vail also competed for Villa Grove. Oliver Oberg, Thomas Linstead and Josiah Oberg competed in the Open division at the same meet.

Girls’ Cross Country

CGB Invitational

Baylee Martin cruised to a 23rd-place finish at Cerro Gordo. Julie Swigart ran 41st and Teaghan Henderson finished 47th for the Blue Devils.

MMS Invitational

5th grader Julie Swigart’s time of 18:17.15 paced Villa Grove Junior High at Shelbyville. Teaghan Henderson finished just behind, in 20:13.25 and Elanna Oberg, Henderson’s 6th-grade classmate, ran a 21:52.53 race for the Blue Devils.