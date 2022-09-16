Tuscola Warrior boys football team answers the call

Coach Andy Romine’s football team led in all three games they lost last season after leading in the fourth quarter. The Warriors are trying to buck that trend this year by answering the bell two weeks in a row. First, to erase a deficit late in the game, to collect the victory. Last week they avenged a loss to Cumberland from a year ago and this week it was a 28–25 win against an undefeated Sullivan squad.

The Warriors jumped out to a 14-0 lead before the host Redskins found the end zone. Sullivan came out aggressive with an onside kick to open the contest but the Warriors recovered the kick and took quick advantage of the generous field position, going in six plays later to make it 6-0. Ben Hornaday opened the drive with a 6-yard gain. Then Hunter Branca took a Jordan Quinn pass for 12-yards before Hornaday followed Zack Patterson over the right side on two straight plays setting up a 1-yard plunge by Quinn. Keller Beachy followed with the point after making it 7-0 Warriors.

Tuscola’s defense forced a three and out on the ensuing drive and this time it took 10 plays before Quinn entered the end zone again on a 6-yard run up the middle making it 14-0. Sullivan fired back with a 73-yard scoring jaunt, cutting it to 14-7 with 37-seconds left in the first frame. The two CIC foes traded possessions, but a Warrior turnover deep in their own territory resulted in score number two for the home team making it 14-13 at 5:07 mark of the second quarter following a missed extra point.

One minute later, Quinn found Branca on a crossing route resulting in a 39-yards touchdown pass making it 20-13 black and gold. Quinn was good on 11 of 19 for 131-yards and an interception. Branca led all with 7-catches for 96-yards and a touchdown. The Redskins utilized the big pass to set up their next score and followed it up with a 16-yard scoring strike closing the gap to 20-19 entering the break.

Sullivan struck first after the half with a 69-yard pass down the Warriors sideline pushing it to 25-19 Redskins. Romine looked to his ground game to set up the right arm of Quinn and pound out a win. The Warriors ran wild in the final two frames, gaining over 200 yards behind the three-headed monster of Hornaday, Nate Thomason and Quinn in the final 24-minutes of action. Quinn punctuated to ground and pound with his third rushing touchdown of the game with 2:21 left in the contest.

Thomason led all with 111-yards on 12-carries, 96 of which came in the pivotal 2nd half. Hornaday was second next, eclipsing the century mark for the third week straight, gaining 108 yards on 16 tries. Quinn did some damage as well with 66-yards on 20-tottes. The Warriors accounted for 422 yards of offense and 22-first downs in the game.

From there, it was the defense that bowed its neck. Tristan Gadomski sacked Sullivan’s quarterback on the first down, then pressured him again three plays later on the fourth down, forcing an errant throw and securing the victory. Gadomski had two sacks in the game while Thomason led the way with 10 tackles, seven of which came in the second half. Chris Boyd was next with seven stops in the game, Branca and Jordan Sanchez followed with six each, while Grant Kauffman stepped up with five.