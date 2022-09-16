Piercy discusses role in Camargo’s Victory Church

By Tony Hooker

From Shreveport, Louisiana to Indianapolis, to Rend Lake College where she’s in their Hall of Fame, to SIUC to Villa Grove, to Camargo’s Victory Church, where her husband, Pastor Duane Piercy, refers to her as “co-pastor”, Cheryl Piercy has led an interesting life, to be sure. I recently caught up with her to talk about her faith, her role in the church, and much, much more.

Do you remember your thoughts when Duane first decided to become pastor at Victory Church and give up what was a thriving construction business?

I was actually going to church here before he was. After I graduated from college, I moved here with my mom and started going to church here. I was trying to draw closer to God and also asking Him to bring me a Christian, Godly man, and that’s when I met Duane. He started out as the worship leader, and when we got married, we (the church) was in search of a pastor, and we were having guest speakers come in to try to fill the pulpit. He would fill in and it just seemed natural. People would tell us that Duane should preach, and we were both saying “No, no. He prefers to be behind the scenes!” but the more we kept hearing that word, the more we started seeing that this is what God wants.

So, there was no concern about how you were going to pay bills?

At the time, we had a pretty successful business, Piercy Construction and he became a bi-vocational pastor. During the week, he would work full time for Piercy Construction, and then on the weekends he would work for Victory Church. We actually stayed that way for six years. It was hard for him to minister to people, going to hospitals and nursing homes and meeting with people when he had a full-time job, so there came a point when we just had to say “God, if you’re in this, you’ve brought us to this point, so you’re not going to let us fail.”

Did you grow up in Villa Grove?

No. I lived in Shreveport, Louisiana until I was a freshman, and then I moved to Indianapolis with my father. Then I went to play basketball at Rend Lake and SIU Carbondale. It’s interesting, because I met Bernie Schiff, from Villa Grove, while I was at Carbondale, and I knew nothing about Villa Grove at the time! After I graduated from college, my mom had moved here, and I moved here to be closer to her.

How did outreach events such as this weekend’s Fall Festival, come to be?

About six or seven years ago, the Wooly Worm Festival had stopped for several years, and I was talking to our Sunday School Director, Teri Stutzman, about different ways that we could reach the community, not to try to bring them into the church, but just to try to bless them. We do have an outreach ministry led by Keri Beesley, and we try to find ways to be a blessing, not just to people that come to our church, but to everyone around us, and we thought “Let’s do a fall festival,” we had heard of other churches doing them, and let’s provide everything. Let’s not charge anything, let’s do this for free.

What sort of events will be taking place?

We’re going to have a guy coming to make homemade Ice Cream with an old farm machine. We’ll have a couple of inflatables, and face painting. We have carnival games and a petting zoo. We’ll have free food.

How many people do you think will attend?

We had to stop it due to covid, so we’re trying to build it back up, but the last few years we had around 300. They come from all over.

What did you do before you came to work for the church?

I did several things. I worked at Carle Clinic and then I went to work at Health Alliance. I was still doing things around here. I was teaching myself how to do graphics on the computer. I was teaching myself how to do different things around here, so when it became time, I was able to do all the media, the graphics, the sound booth. I do all the secretarial work and keep things on schedule.

And you keep Pastor Duane in line?

That’s probably the hardest thing I do! <laughs> Trying to keep his schedule together. We do weddings and we write them together.

Has the church grown to capacity, or do you see ways that you can continue to grow your outreach and influence?

I’m pretty proud of our outreach program because it is always looking for ways to be involved. One year, we donated money to pay off the fees for students whose parents weren’t able to cover the costs. We did that for Tuscola and for Villa Grove.

You’ve done some amazing things, but do you think you’ve reached saturation?

I don’t know, Tony, because even during covid we experienced growth. One thing that Covid did was it gave us an online presence that we didn’t have before. We would go to Sam’s Club and run into people who would tell us that they watched us online. We’ve had people from different states that follow us and send us letters telling us that they were really blessed by our presence, so I think there are still ways to grow.

After the fall festival, are there any other things on the horizon for Victory Church?

We’re going to do the community “trunk or treat.” That’s been a real blessing, especially having the gym. A few years ago, there was a terrible storm, and we went out and bought a ton of Halloween inflatables and we had food and music playing and people from all over came and we made a mini festival out of the situation. We want to help the community in any way that we can.