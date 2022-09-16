Office expands mental health services in Tuscola

By Dominik Stallings

Keri Powell Therapy is accepting clients in their new Tuscola location. The clinic had a soft opening and ribbon cutting earlier in April.

Three clinicians, Tasha Shannon, Deene Younge and Jenny McNamer, work in the Tuscola office.

Each of them has a wide range of skills, making them invaluable to opening the Tuscola location, said Shelby Brewer, the clinical supervisor of the Tuscola and Savoy location. Brewer supervises the interactions between clinicians and their clients and helps set them up with new ones.

The clinic provides a wide range of services for people of all ages, including children, couples and families. The clinicians have worked with various mental health diagnoses and life adjustments, including depression, anxiety, trauma, parenting concerns, marital conflict, life transitions, self-acceptance and family conflict.

Brewer said the clinic offers a safe, inclusive, confidential, and non-judgmental space for clients to get personalized treatment.

Bower said another reason they wanted to open the office in Tuscola is to provide more accessibility for the community. “Not everyone has the means for transportation, to be able to receive services. It makes things more accessible,” said Bower.

Keri Powell Health is not the only place you can go for your mental health needs. The RISE Behavioral Health and Wellness is a non-profit organization providing mental health services to Tuscola since 1974. According to their website, they originally opened to reduce referrals to state facilities. The Elliot Counseling Group is another facility that provides similar services for the community.

The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is a hotline for individuals in crisis or for those looking to help someone else. To speak with a certified listener, dial 988, the new three-digit hotline number.