Devils jousted by Knights

The Villa Grove coaching staff knew that stopping Arthur-Lovington/ Atwood-Hammond’s (ALAH) star player Kaden Feagin would be a formidable task but hoped to at least contain him. In Friday’s 35-18 Knights win, that too proved to be impossible as Feagin rushed for 198 yards and 4 touchdowns on 22 carries. Mason Allen proved to be a strong counter to his quarterback, rushing for 73 yards and a touchdown on 17 carries.

The Blue Devils who have faced the #2 team and #1 player in 1A in back-to-back contests, have to be encouraged by their ability to compete, but no one associated with the program believes in moral victories.

The game started off strong for Vill Grove High School as Gunner Cline (3 returns for 49 yards) took the opening kickoff out to the 27-yard line. Mixing runs and passes, the Devils went on a 10-play drive that, culminated in Layne Rund’s 2-yard quarterback keeper to give the Devils their only lead of the night.

ALAH would quickly counter, however, using only six plays to go 65 yards, as Feagin bowled over from the three for the score. ALAH would tack on the extra point to lead 7-6 with 5:50 left in the first.

Disaster struck for Villa Grove on the ensuing drive, as ALAH recovered a fumble deep in Devil territory at the 18-yard line. Feagin’s 1-yard plunge and the extra point made it 14-6 with 3:09 remaining in the opening stanza.

Villa Grove then began a promising drive that stalled at the ALAH 22 after Rund’s pass was intercepted. The Knights then went on an epic 13-play drive that again culminated in a Feagin touchdown plunge, and after Chilton Ingram found Jayce Parsons for the 2-point conversion, the score stood at 22–6 for ALAH with just over five minutes remaining in the half.

Rather than rolling over, the Blue Devils fought back, taking the ball on a 10-play, 75-yard scoring march that ended with Rund (16-31 for 250 yds, 1 TD 2 INT’s 2 TD’s) finding Brady Clodfelder (4 catches for 57 yards and a TD) from 27 yards out. The two-point conversion try failed and the score stood at 22-12 with 2 minutes remaining in the half.

It was at this point, with Villa Grove having regained momentum in the contest, that Feagin showed why he is a University of Illinois recruit, as his 50-yard run over, through and around virtually the entire Villa Grove defense staked his team to a 29-12 halftime lead that would prove impossible to overcome.

The Villa Grove defense, lead as always by Luke Zimmerman (12 solos, 3 assists) and Clodfelder (8 solos, 4 assists) stiffened on the opening drive of the second half, forcing a Knights fumble near midfield. The Blue Devils couldn’t take advantage, however, as Rund tossed his second interception just two plays later. ALAH then went on a time-consuming 8 play drive that ended with Allen’s 3-yard touchdown plunge to set the margin at 35-12 with 5 minutes left in the third.

The two teams would then trade possessions, with Villa Grove marching all the way to the Knights 13-yard line thanks to a 56-yard completion from Rund to Braydon Dowler (3 catches for 72 yards) before giving the ball up on downs.

Again, the Blue Devil’s defense stood tough, forcing an ALAH punt, and the offense again moved the ball deep into Knights territory at the 8-yard line, before once again failing to convert on 4th down. On the ensuing ALAH possession, Parker Knierim alertly pounced on a loose ball to give Villa Grove possession at the Knights 20-yard line, and it took just 4 plays for Rund to scamper in from the 7-yard line, setting the final margin at 35-18.