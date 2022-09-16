City Council approves alley improvement

By Dominik Stallings

The Tuscola City Council approved the bid award and contract authorization for phase one of the downtown alley improvement project. Cross Construction won the bid at $635,255. Drew Hoel, city administrator, said Clark Dietz engineers revised the estimates a few months ago to reflect rising public construction costs. The current bid is approximately $82,000 higher than the estimate but $75,000 lower than the other considered bid.

The Council also approved a resolution of support and commitment of local funds for the water main replacement. Similar to the downtown alley improvement costs, the local match for the water main replacement has gone up by $145,367. The original local match was at $65,000. The project also received funding from a $550,000 grant which the city obtained. Hoel said the city plans to request a loan for the local match from the Illinois State Revolving Fund program. According to Illinois.gov, the interest rates for the loans are at 1.24%. Hoel said the loans usually have principal forgiveness of up to 50%.

The City Council also approved several other items during the meeting. For fundraising events, they approved the “Toys for Tots” fundraiser on Nov. 5, and the TK Martin Memorial VFW Post 10009 Collection Oct. 1.

The Council also approved events at the Community Building with alcohol. The Tuscola Community High School Alumni Association’s All-School Reunion on Sept. 30, and the Tuscola Community High School Class of 1972 reunion Oct. 1.

The homecoming parade route on Sept. 30 was approved as well as the Sale Street closure on Oct. 1 for the homecoming block party, hosted by Cast Iron Pub.

The Council approved a craft market on Festival Corner on Oct. 1 and the downtown trick-or-treat event Oct. 25.

The Council discussed future events with Adam Munds and set the date for his R.C. Fest event at Wimple Park, July 29-30, 2023.

Community Trick or Treat hours were approved to be from 5:30–7:30 p.m. Oct. 31.

The City Council also approved the sale of a surplus fire truck to the Pesotum Fire Department for $1,000. The 2008 Ford Explorer will be used to answer calls in the county that do not require the larger fire trucks.

In the City Council agenda packet, City Administrator Hoel included upcoming considerations for the Council. This included a 15% increased fee for the ambulance agreement with Arrow.

City Waste Management wrote that their monthly service fee exceed their 4% increase cap due to inflation. Hoel said they are suggesting curbside-only service to reduce their costs.

The Council approved the special use permit for an in-home massage business at 507 E. North Line Road.