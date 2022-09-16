Back in the Day- 9-14-22

10 years ago

Sept. 19, 2012

Tuscola High School was preparing for Homecoming week. Student council member and teacher sponsor Miles Miller and Robert Boyd started planning the action-packed week as soon as school started. Three alumni were inducted into the Hall of Fame Dennis Dietrich, Carl Kohrt, and Barb Lecher Utterback.

Hartland Painting employees were completing their work on the Tuscola water tower’s $552,000 facelift.

Lady Warriors volleyball team posted their biggest victory of the season against the Unity Rockets in the Okay Valley Conference opener under head coach Aja Bozarth.

Warriors runners finish in the top 10 in the annual Tuscola Classic. Meanwhile, the boys golf team continued their winning streak, and the football team won their game against St. Teresa 14-2.

20 Years Ago

Sept. 17, 2002

A three-day search for a missing Arthur man ended on a positive note late Thursday afternoon when rescuers found 68-year-old Everett “Abe” Grant alive in a bean field near Chesterville. Grant was reported missing Tues., Sept. 10 after he failed to return home from his usual morning walk, and over 200 volunteers were involved in the subsequent search.

Air National Guard Airman 1st Class Thomas M. Sluder graduated from basic military training at Lackland Air Force Base in San Antonio, Tex.

TCHS graduates of the Classes of 1967, 1972, and 1987 all held reunions over the summer, reconnecting with former classmates and, possibly, exaggerating their life’s accomplishments.

The Tuscola Warriors won their third contest of the year with Friday night’s 43-12 drubbing of the East Central Panthers in Broadlands. Tuscola utilized the power running attack of Andy Pollock and Austin Hogue, and strong passing attack to secure its second 400-yard-plus offensive performance of the year.

The TCHS golf team moved to 6-3 on the season following a three-way match with Arcola and Charleston’s JV team. Arcola finished at 174, Charleston JV at 176, and TCHS at 182.

30 Years Ago

Sept. 15, 1992

Ill. Governor Jim Edgar came to Tuscola with good news last Friday, announcing the city would receive a $400,000 grant to help subsidize Tuscola’s $1.5 million purchase of the Douglas County Water Company.

Ribbon cutting ceremonies for the new Prairie Street took place last Thurday, near the intersection of Prairie and Route 36.

Tuscola city officials were vowing to continue fighting to keep the Carico Street railroad crossing open, even if it meant taking the Illinois Commerce Commission to court.

The Tuscola Warriors were leading the Villa Grove Blue Devils 16-14 early in the fourth quarter, but a series of Warrior blunders that VG turned into 21 points meant a 35-14 Blue Devil victory.

The Tuscola Lady Warrior volleyball team claimed the second-place trophy in the Normal University High School round-robin tournament over the weekend. Lisa Wright had 40 service points, while Toni Best had 33.

40 Years Ago

Sept. 21, 1982

Hot air balloon rides, beauty, and bargains were among the attractions at Tuscola’s Old-Fashioned Days.

Rhonda Kay Gillmore of Atwood became the bride of Edward Eugene Willmore of Tuscola on Aug. 28, 1982. The ceremony took place at Tuscola Church of the Nazarene.

Jim Nayonis was nipped at the wire by Mark Grabb of Shelbyville during the OFD Classic held Saturday morning. Nayonis, a junior, was the top finisher for TCHS, completing the 5,000-meter course in 17:31.

Sherry Miller and Barb Wills of Tuscola won the women’s doubles division in the Douglas County Tennis Tournament held at Ervin Park Aug. 26-31. Miller also won the women’s Class A singles division.

50 Years Ago

Sept. 14, 1972

After helping the women’s gymnastics team reach fourth place, Tuscola’s Linda Metheny withdrew from Olympic competition and planned to spend several months resting in Germany. Metheny had suffered a severe pull in her ribcage lining, requiring hospital tests and treatment while training in Washington, D.C., and was in a weakened state before the start of the Munich games.

Tuscola City Council adopted a levy ordinance totaling $202,000, and appropriations of $330,050.

Forty Martyrs Catholic Church was the setting for the Sept. 2 wedding of Janice Lynn Kleiss and Fred Eugene Moody. Following the ceremony, a buffet luncheon with wedding cake was served in the church hall.

At the helm of the Tuscola Warriors football coaching staff were head Coach Lynn Strack and assistants Bruce Nofftz, Morrie Reece, Dennis Sproull, Dennis Frederick and Jim Hunt.