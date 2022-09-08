The Vault gallery hosts annual 12×12 exhibit

By Dominik Stallings

The Vault gallery hosted a reception Sept. 3 for their annual 12×12 gallery exhibit. The gallery hosted a variety of local and regional artists said Carol Collier from The Vault.

The Vault hosts these galleries on the first Saturday of each month. Usually showcasing a local artist or theme. This month’s exhibit isn’t connected by theme or medium, but rather by the size of canvas they are using. The walls were lined up with realistic portraits and landscapes, some “oil spill” pieces, photographs from a resident artist and so much more. Last month, their gallery was filled with abstract art painted by artist Kim Hanley. Next month, in October, the gallery is planning for a “fiber exhibit” featuring mostly art quilts and other fabrics.

The reception was open from 2–4 p.m. A few of the artists stopped by to see their work in the gallery. Some drove all the way from Effingham to see the display. The displays will be on the walls for the rest of the month, until Sept. 30, said VonBokel.

The Vault rents out space to almost 50 artists. The number goes up and down depending on the needs of the artists, said Collier. The business isn’t officially a non-profit, but the goal is to provide an affordable space for artists said VonBoker. The Vault “rents” out the space, which can be as cheap as $20 per month. The prices differ based on the location and size of the room.

As soon as you walk into the Vault you can see the wide variety of arts with a surprising amount of space. A lot of the main area has oil paintings, ceramics, jewelry, and photography; things you can usually find in art galleries. But if you look closely and spend some time exploring you can find some art pieces tucked away in small rooms branching away from the main space. While walking through the gallery, you can find decorated hard-shelled gourds, handcrafted soap and photographs from sports stadiums for the “Big Ten” games, all in different rooms.

Monthly galleries and local art aren’t the only things the Vault offers. Jim Powell, an artist who has been painting for 40 years hosts an oil painting workshop regularly in the back room where the monthly exhibit is. On Saturday, he worked with a group before the reception started. The group usually meets on Saturdays from 10 a.m. to noon, but not every weekend. Usually, they work out a good date for them and decide on the next painting they want to do together. There is a cost for the workshop.

Powell has been teaching the class for almost two full years now, but it’s not the only workshop that the Vault offers. VonBoker said they offer workshops whenever an artist makes time for them. She said they had an umbrella painting workshop, and during the holidays another artist hosted a workshop to make Christmas tree ornaments with kids.