Ocil Slone of Tuscola passed away on Friday evening, September 2, 2022, at the age of 87 with his loving wife Nell by his side.

Funeral Services will be held at 11 a.m., Thursday, September 8, at the Hilligoss Shrader Funeral Home, 705 South Main Street, Tuscola. Burial will be in the Tuscola Township Cemetery with military graveside rites.

Ocil was born on October 6, 1934, in Fish Trap, Ky., the son of Dan and Stella Slone. He was the oldest of eight siblings. On November 24, 1954, Ocil married his beloved wife Nell Ruth Matney. He served in the U.S. Army for two years working in logistics.

Ocil’s work ethic was beyond compare. He worked in the field of warehousing and logistics for over 40 years. He also served as an Awana leader, deacon and elder at the First Baptist Church in Buffalo Grove. Ocil was a doting grandfather, who devoted his later years to all his loving grandchildren.

He is survived by his wife, Nell; daughters, Carolyn Dyer and Patricia Slone; grandchildren, Rachel Mouk, Dan Farrell, Delaney Farrell, Joshua and Jake Dyer; great-grandchildren, Ben and Nora; two brothers and three sisters.

Ocil was preceded in death by his parents; and sisters, Polly and Gracie.

People wishing to honor Ocil’s lifelong commitment to family and to making the lives of children better can make donations to: St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital at stjude.org. Online condolences may be shared via www.hilligossshraderfh.com.