Local veteran, Jim Sisco, returns from honor flight August 30

By Dominik Stallings

Local veteran and owner of the Ta’Carbon in Tuscola, Jim Sisco, returned Aug. 30, from his Land of Lincoln Honor Flight to Washington D.C.

The trip to D.C. let him visit the memorials from WW2, the Korean War and the Vietnam War. He left the Springfield airport with 95 other veterans. One of the veterans was from the WW2 era, and two others were from the Korean War; the rest were active during the Vietnam war. The veterans didn’t fly alone; they were accompanied by their “guardians.” Sisco went with his youngest daughter, Jesica Wattles as his guardian.

The flight was completely free for all of the veterans; the flight was paid for by the Land of Lincoln Honor Flight through private donations. The guardians accompanying them have to pay their own way.

Joan Bortolon, LLHF president, states: “We are looking forward to serving our veterans on Honor Flight #62. These veterans served with honor to defend our freedom and earned this day of gratitude and respect. This day of honor is provided at absolutely no cost to our veterans. They have paid enough; it is our turn to pay them back.”

Sisco was accompanied by his best friend, Dave Godwin, a Springfield native. They left Aug. 29, and had dinner at the VFW in Springfield. They got up early at 4 a.m. to catch their flight. Of course, they wouldn’t simply board the plane like all of the other passengers in the airport. They were greeted by a big crowd of people at the airport who greeted the veterans and celebrated them as they made their way through the airport.

Sisco recalled the time in the airplane. They seated everyone and everything seemed normal. As soon as the airplane left the ground, the lights turned off, and blue, red and some white light illuminated the hallway. They played “Proud to be an American” by Lee Greenwood over the speakers. The moment afterward was an emotional one for everyone on the aircraft.

“You could hear a pin drop,” said Sisco.

After arriving at the Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport, the group got onto four different buses for the beginning of a busy day. The day included visits to the World War II, Korean and Vietnam War memorials, as well as Arlington National Cemetery Tomb of the Unknowns, the Lincoln Memorial, the National Air & Space Museum in Chantilly, Virginia, the U.S. Marine Corps Memorial, and the U.S. Air Force Memorial. Sisco said it was well organized with a packed day with activities and sights.

“We were able to see things that the average tourist couldn’t see,” said Sisco.

The tour made the trip as accessible for the veterans as possible. They don’t usually allow buses in the Cemetery Tomb of the Unknowns, but they make an exception for veterans from the Honor Flight.

Sisco said they were able to see the changing of the guard, which made many of the veterans emotional.

The day ended later that evening with a return flight to Springfield on the same day. The return to Springfield was once again accompanied by a large crowd of people at the terminal. Sisco described it as going through a tunnel of people, greeting you and welcoming you home.

Sisco said they didn’t receive a welcome like that when people returned from Vietnam. “It’s something that didn’t happen to Vietnam vets,” said Sisco.

Bortolon states: “The Welcome Home crowd at the Springfield Airport ensures that these veterans receive the welcome home they earned and deserve. Most of our veterans did not receive a welcome home upon their discharge and have told us that the welcome home in Springfield is one of the most rewarding parts of the experience.”

“I would encourage any veteran that is eligible to go do that,” said Sisco.

Sisco served in the Reserved Air Force as a hospital medic between 1965 and 1971. He also served in the Illinois National Guard from 1972–73 as a platoon sergeant in the medical platoon with the headquarters company, 130th Infantry in Urbana.