Lady Warriors remain unbeaten

By Lenny Sementi

Tuscola’s girl’s golf team backed up the Invite win from a week ago with three victories. They beat seven different teams to remain unbeaten in dual meets. Makenna Fiscus led the way for the Lady Warriors and earned medalist honors in all three outings. Firing off a much-needed season-best 43 in a home victory over a very good Mt. Zion squad at Ironhorse Golf Club.

The senior delivered 5-pars on the day, helping the Warriors secure the 216-220 win over the Lady Braves on Thursday, Sept. 1. Marley Good was next up with a season-best 49. Seniors Molly Macaulay and Isabelle Wilcox occupied the final two scoring spots, while Isabelle Sturts and Jocelyn Ford served as alternates.

They opened the week at home on Tuesday, Aug. 30 and won a four-team event by nearly 20 strokes. Fiscus and Good shared medalist honors with matching 50s while Macaulay and Addy Ring both went sub 60 as well, giving coach Nolan Woller’s squad its lowest total of the year, ending the evening with a 213. Ford was one alternate and Sturts the other in her first meet of the season.

They captured four of the top five spots on Wednesday, Aug. 31, in a road victory at Monticello. Fiscus led all with a 48. Macaulay, Wilcox and Ring followed that, capturing 3rd, 4th and 5th, respectively, to seal the deal on the victory over the Lady Sages.

Brayden Gough continued to impress on the boys side for coach Angela Gough. The junior fired a 41, taking 4th overall, helping the Warriors to a 2nd place effort in the 5-team event on Tuesday, finishing behind a good Maroa squad and in front of Villa Grove, Meridian and Hoopeston. Next up was Jacob Waugh, with 48. Chris Atwater and Aiden Devlin rounded out the scoring for the coach.

One night later, in Monticello, it was Gough once more leading the way, but his 42, good enough for 4th overall, wasn’t good enough as the Warriors fell to state-ranked Monticello. Younger brother and freshman Ryker Gough was next up in the two-hole delivering a season-best 49. Waugh and Devlin rounded out the scoring with a 52 and 53, respectively. Carson Gaines and Atwater rounded the course as alternates.