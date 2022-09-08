Jason M. E. Haynes

Jason Michael Edward Haynes, infant son of James W. Haynes and Morgan J. Harris, passed away on Wednesday evening, August 31, 2022 at the St. Louis Children’s Hospital, St. Louis, MO.

Funeral Services will be held at 11:30 a.m., Wednesday, September 7, 2022 at the Hilligoss Shrader Funeral Home, 705 South Main Street, Tuscola, IL with Rev. Les Evans officiating. Burial will be in the Tuscola Township Cemetery.

Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until the time of the service on Wednesday at the funeral home.

Jason was born on August 25, 2022 at Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana.

Survivors include his parents, sister: Aurora Miller, maternal grandparents: Rebecca and Andrew Conner, maternal great-grandparents: Greg and Brenda Harris all of Tuscola, uncles: Robert, Timothy and Tyler Haynes, Alex Nale and Edwin Conner and aunt: Andrea Conner-Wolf.

Online condolences may be shared at www.hilligossshraderfh.com