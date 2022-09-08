Cross Country travels to Charleston for team event

By Lenny Sementi

Tuscola’s boys and girls cross country teams headed south to start the Labor Day weekend traveling to Charleston for a 15-team event on the Eastern Illinois College course. It was the second outing for coach Beth Pugh’s girl’s team and the season opener for coach Neal Garrison’s boys.

Leading the way and continuing to impress coach Pugh was freshman Kate Foltz. The first-year runner left the gate strong and entered the chute the same way at the end, taking 10th overall out of 150 runners. Foltz crossed the line in a personal best of 20 minutes and 29 seconds. She was fourth overall among small school athletes in the big-school-dominated invite.

Sophomore Rylie Vanausdoll was next up for the black and gold taking 44th while turning in a 22:49, beating her season best by 26 seconds. Addy Ring was next in the three spot with a 25:33 in her first race of the year. Lauren Woods was the fourth scorer and Molly Macaulay, with a personal record, was the fifth and final scorer. Reggan Smith toured the three-mile course as an alternate.

Coach Garrison utilized a pace or tempo run as a training tool during the year’s first meet. This training will help build a pack mentality which will pay dividends later in the season. Josiah Hortin, Jackson Barrett and Will Foltz were shoulder to shoulder the entire race and learned to feed off each other. Hortin and Barrett crossed the finish line in a virtual dead heat posting a 17:29.45 and a 17:29.56, taking 24th and 25th overall out of nearly 170 runners. Foltz ended his tempo run a few spots back and just inside the top 30 with a 17:29, just two seconds off his personal best.

Junior Bryce Graves and sophomore Xander Neamtu were the final two scorers and, like Hortin and Barrett, were shoulder to shoulder at the end. Garrison’s group was the 2nd small school in the field, finishing 8th overall and in front of a strong Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond squad. Mason Veach, Aaron Hegarty and Carson Smith toured the 3-mile course as alternates.