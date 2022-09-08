Cola war win good medicine for Lady Warriors volleyball

Tuscola’s volleyball team has been searching for something good, and this past Monday evening Sept. 5, in the historic TCHS gymnasium, they found it in a three-set win over Arcola in this year’s version of the Cola Wars. Coach Lydia Miller’s squad has struggled to create offense, so the coach installed a two-setter offense, and it’s starting to pay dividends. The Lady Warriors delivered a season-best 25 kills in a 25–10, 20–25, 25–15 non-conference victory.

Tuscola rode the right arm of Mia Hausmann in the first set. The senior posted an 8-point serving run and Anna Rauguth and Emily Czerwonka set up Zoey Thomason, and Addisyn Pettry late for kills to secure the first win. Pettry led all with eight kills on the evening while Thomason chipped in seven. Thomason also was strong on defense, finding her way to eight digs, but it was Hausmann that collected the most floor burns adding a career-best 13 digs to her season stat sheet.

“We came out strong tonight,” stated the coach. “Mia’s serving took us on a run for the lead and we made it stick.”

Game two belonged to the Riders, who used a pair of 6-point runs to build a lead, they cruised home and forced a third set. Enter Sydney Moss and a strong defense at the net. The senior donated two of her match-high three blocks in the game. She also pounded home two kills offsets by Rauguth, who led all with a career-best 14 assists. Thomason and Pettry both had aces in the match, helping the black and gold to a 13-5 advantage they would never relinquish.

“Our passing was much better both on serve receive and on defense,” coach Miller commented. “We transitioned in utilizing two setters, Anna and Emily, allowing the outside hitters to be in every serve receive rotation and it seems to be a good adjustment.”

Natalie Veach donated to the front row attack as well with 3-kills in the match while Rauguth chipped in a pair. Czerwonka notched 8-assists and 6-kills and Catie Gibson produced 8-service points, including 2-aces and an assist.

“We were able to set the ball to our middles tonight and use Sydney more,” said the coach. “Addi and Zoey saw the court really well tonight and were able to place tips and hits in the holes of their defense. If we can play with consistency, we will continue to improve.”