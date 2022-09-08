Ann Luedke

Ann (née Ludwig) Luedke passed away peacefully at home, located in Bonita Springs, Fla., surrounded by her loving family on Wednesday, August 24, 2022.

Born in Danville on June 28, 1936, to Holly and Cecile (née Sollars) Ludwig, Ann was the only daughter of their five children. After growing up on the family farm in Vermilion County (located in East Central Illinois) and participating in saxophone competitions at Armstrong High School, Ann was eager to expand her education.

She pursued her Bachelor of Arts in English instruction from both Millikin University in Decatur and the University of Illinois in Champaign-Urbana, her Master of Arts in Curriculum and Instruction from Saint Xavier University in Chicago, and her Doctorate in Education from Loyola University in Chicago. Ann went on to teach at several schools in East Central Illinois and the Chicago suburbs.

Her life was filled with travel, whether it was to Dallas, Texas, Rhinelander, Wis., the Chicago suburbs, Central Illinois, Bonita Springs, Fla., or a trip to a far-off country with Dennis, Ann enjoyed learning as much as she could about each area.

She also loved spending time with her family, cooking, reading, quilting, or doing puzzles. Ann was an engaged member of her church, serving as a deacon, and volunteering her time to teach adults how to read and write the English language. She was an active alumnus of her Delta Gamma sorority and their many charitable pursuits, particularly in supporting the visually impaired. Ann’s passion for education and generosity towards others touched many lives.

She is survived by her two beloved sons, Bill Middleton, and Jeff Middleton; and her two dearest stepdaughters, Julie Luedke (Andy) Lindenmeyer, and Cindy Luedke Podner; as well as her seven grandchildren, Katie (Jason) Drum, Mike Middleton, Nicole Middleton, Amanda (Keegan) Gauwitz, Nicholas Lindenmeyer, Brett (Allison) Lindenmeyer, and Blake Lindenmeyer; three beautiful great-granddaughters, Sophia, Bianca, and Aryana Middleton also survive.

She was preceded in death by her first husband, William Middleton, in 2000; her second husband, Louis Gemeinhardt, in 1984; and her third husband of 27 years, Dennis Luedke, in 2013. Ann’s grandson Jack Middleton, in 1997; and her daughter-in-law, Laura Middleton, in 2020, also preceded her in death.

In place of flowers or expressions of sympathy, the family requests that a memorial contribution or charitable donation be made to the First Presbyterian Church of Bonita Springs, P.O. Box 2168, Bonita Springs, FL 34133; the Delta Gamma Foundation, 3250 Riverside Drive, Columbus, OH 43221; the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals at www.aspca.org; or towards a charity of choice.

A memorial service will be held on Sunday, October 2, at Morgan Memorial Homes, 1304 Regency Drive West, Savoy. Relatives and friends are invited for visiting and remembering from 1 p.m. until the time of service at 2 p.m. Funeral services will follow at Embury Cemetery, a few miles north of Muncie.