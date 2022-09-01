Villa Grove sports wrap

By Tony Hooker

Football

Villa Grove used a solid passing attack and varied running game, along with a stout defense, to outrun the Bureau Valley Storm on Friday, Aug. 26.

Layne Rund led the way, completing 14 of 22 passes for 264 yards and 4 TDs (12, 15, 32,7) and rushing for 111 yards, including a 9-yard touchdown scamper.

Brady Clodfelder was Rund’s main target, as he hauled in seven catches for 144 yards, including TD receptions of 15 and 32 yards. Robert Fancher caught two balls for 27 yards, including a 12-yard first-quarter touchdown reception, and Gunner Cline sliding 7 yard catch in the endzone set the game’s final margin.

Defensively, the Devils were led by Luke Zimmerman, who set the school record for tackles a season ago. Zimmerman had 15 stops on the night, according to my unofficial count. Parker Knierim had himself a night, defensively, making nine stops, including three for loss. Clodfelder and sophomore Hunter Butts each made seven stops for the Blue and Gold.

Girl’s Golf

Ella Schweighart fired a 51 to take medalist honors, and teammate Addie Wilson shot a 52 to finish 2nd as Villa Grove defeated Salt Fork on Aug. 22, at Tri-City CC. Maci Clodfelder (55) and Logan Lillard (59) rounded out the team scoring for Villa Grove high school. Maci Clodfelder finished 2nd overall as the girl’s quartet of Clodfelder, Wilson, Schweighart and Lillard took first place at Marshall Aug. 24.

Boy’s Golf

Gavin Kiser fired a 41 to earn medalist honors in a home match on Aug. 22. Jake Gillis backed him with a 51, Nic Wilson shot a 60 and Jackson Smith rounded out the team score with a 64. James Nelson also contributed a 77 for the Blue and Gold.

Boy’s Cross Country

Kurt Zimmerman finished 2nd at the Saber Corn Classic to lead a strong Blue Devil team effort. Chase White backed him by running 19th and Russell Surtees, Austin Zoch and Blake Davis rounded out the team effort for Villa Grove high school by placing 63rd, 65th and 66th, respectively.

Girl’s Cross Country

The girl’s squad packed tightly to start the season strong at the Saber Corn Classic. Emma Buesing, Madison Logan and Scarlett Howard finished 26th, 27th and 28th, and Kyleigh Price ran 30th for the Blue Devils.

Volleyball

Gone are the days when opposing teams would simply load up the bus and chalk up an easy win versus the Blue Devils in volleyball if their opening week performance is any indication.

Junior Logan Lillard hammered down 10 kills and classmate Kayln Cordes dished out 20 assists and served up four aces to lead Villa Grove to a 23-25, 25-23, 15-13 win over Georgetown Ridge Farm in their season opener on August 22. The Villa Grove JV squad pulled out a 23-25, 25-23, 15-13 win over GRF, as well.

The Blue Devils opened play by defeating Calvary 25-12, 25-13. Kayln Cordes had 11 assists and Logan Lillard pounded down 7 kills.

Villa Grove defeated Deland Weldon 25-16, 25-17 in their second match of the day as Cordes assisted on 13 of the team’s 16 kills.

Cordes dished out 28 assists, Lillard hammered 14 kills and Jobella Crafton pounded down 9 kills of her own as the Blue and Gold defeated the host school, Blue Ridge 25-22, 21-25, 15-9.

Villa Grove high school defeated Midland High School 25-20, 14-25, 15-10 as Crafton knocked down 9 kills. Lillard had 7 of her own, and Cordes dished out 19 assists.

The Blue Devils fell to Hoopeston Area high school 21-25, 18-25 in the final contest of the day, despite 20 assists from Cordes, nine kills from Crafton and seven from Lillard. Logan Lillard and Kayln Cordes were each named to the all-tournament team.