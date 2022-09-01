Tuscola Warriors football winning streak continues

Tuscola popped the tab on yet another of the vaunted Cola Wars. Coach Andy Romine’s Warriors extended the win streak in the 108-year-old series to 15 thanks to a fast offensive start and a dominating defensive effort in the second half. Tuscola ran out to a 21-0 lead scoring on their first three possessions. Arcola fired back with two scores before the break making it 21-14 for Tuscola at halftime.

The black and gold defense then flexed its muscles, forcing a pair of three-and-outs to open the third frame before scoring some points of their own and turning over the Riders to open the fourth, ending all hopes of a comeback. Junior Brady Cain led the charge from his outside linebacker position in the game, securing eight tackles, including a pair of sacks. Classmate Austin Cummings slammed the door with an interception late to seal the deal. Nate Thomason also had eight stops. Ben Hornaday and Jordan Sanchez each tallied six tackles.

Hornaday scored the first touchdown of the year, capping a 4-minute, 11-play run with an eight-yard scoring run over the left side behind senior lineman Grant Kauffman, Chris Boyd and John Claxon. The senior running back led all with 102-yards on 18-carries.

A sack three plays later by Tristan Gadomski, Hornaday and Sanchez, forced a Rider punt on their first possession. The Warriors went back to work with a Hornaday-led ground attack that included Quarterback Jordan Quinn and Hunter Branca. Branca went in from 1-yard out for Tuscola’s second score and Keller Beachy converted the point after an attempt to put the Warriors on top 14-0 late in the first.

Quinn went to work through the air on Romine’s squad’s next possession, connecting with Branca on a 35-yard post, setting up the quarterbacks’s first scoring strike of his career. The big righty, who was good on 9 of 19 passes for 141-yards, fired a strike to Cummings two plays later, increasing the lead to 21-0. The junior signal caller also rushed for 91 yards on 16 attempts, scoring once and accounting for 232 of Tuscola’s 386 total yards in the contest.

“We’ve watched Jordan (Quinn) grow every practice,” said Romine. “And, that was the same tonight, each and every play, you could see him get more and more confident.”

Penalties stalled Tuscola’s next two drives and Arcola took advantage, putting two touchdowns on the board to end the half, cutting it to six entering the break. Quinn scored his first touchdown midway through the third on a 6-yard scoring run over the right side, behind juniors Sam Spencer and Aiden Weaver, pushing it to 28-14. He did his fair share of damage on the ground ending the night with 91-yards rushing. Beachy’s ensuing kickoff pinned the Riders deep and the defense did the rest, recording a safety four plays later thanks to a charge led by Weaver and a host of Warriors on an Arcola punt attempting to end the scoring.

Branca was tops in the receiving category hauling four passes for 66 yards. Cummings and Parker James were next in line with two catches apiece for a combined 65 yards and a score. Thomason toted the ball seven times for 50 yards.

The Warriors limited the Riders to 69 yards on 25 attempts on the ground and 209-yards total, most of which came in the first two frames. Tuscola gave up just under 50 yards of offense in the final two quarters while moving to 1-0 on the season. The boys in black will seek revenge this Friday night at home against Cumberland after a heartbreaking loss to the Pirates a year ago.

“It’s always a good win when you can beat a program like Arcola’s,” stated Romine. “We did some things right, obviously, and some things wrong, so we can learn from our mistakes and still enjoy the win.”