Trader’s Auto Parts in Villa Grove hosts ‘Motors and Music’

By Dominik Stallings

Tony Martin, the owner of Trader’s Auto Parts, and his wife Trisa, hosted “Motors & Music,” a community event with dozens of cars in downtown Villa Grove Aug. 28.

The event grabbed the attention of car enthusiasts across town as they met for the fourth time this year. Elston Entertainment provided tunes for the event, as did the “Come Get This” Food truck later in the event.

The monthly event was first launched by Martin earlier this year. “It’s just slowly growing,” he said. Trisa said the meet gathered 55 cars last month. They blocked off two blocks for the event in case more cars showed up. The turnout was smaller this month, though, probably due to the hot weather.

Motors & Music will have one more event this year, on Sept. 25.

Parents showed up with their kids to check out the vehicles. Among them were plenty of modern cars, hot rods, motorcycles and restored vintage vehicles.

Villa Grove locals Ben Shadwick and his son Nolan came for the first time to the show after hearing about it. “It’s pretty awesome,” said Shadwick, who planned to grab lunch from the food truck.

Another car enthusiast, Rusty Rigdon said, “I like coming here – check out the cars and meet with my buddies.”

Martin said he plans to bring back the event next year.