Tough start for Lady Warriors

By Lenny Sementi

Tuscola’s volleyball team had a busy week, opening the 2022 season with three non-conference outings on the slate. It was a rough start to the year for the Lady Warriors, dropping two at home and one on the road.

Coach Lydia Miller’s squad kicked off the fall on Monday, Aug. 22, losing to Cerro Gordo at home in two games 15-25, 18-25. Tuscola came out strong in both sets but were unable to keep up the momentum. The trio, Addisyn Pettry, Zoey Thomason and Sydney Moss led the way at the net, combining for 12 kills. Pettry who led the Warriors with six kills in the match, fueled a four-point run early in game. One with a pair of kills and a block. Moss had a pair of kills in the opener, but a late surge by the Lady Broncos proved to be too much.

It was the same scenario in game two, as the black and gold utilized kills by Moss and Thomason to build an early lead. Once more, Cerro Gordo powered in front late. The duo each accounted for three kills on the evening.

Senior Anna Rauguth fed the front row to the tune of a team-best of 11 assists. She was also strong on the service line donating six service points, including an ace to the cause. Defensive specialist Mia Hausmann found her way to seven saves while Emily Czerwonka delivered five.

Miller’s bunch knocked on the door of the season’s first win the next night at Tri-County in Oakland, falling to the Lady Titans in a three-game thriller 25-27, 25-13, 23-25. Rauguth posted a match-best 16 assists while finding her way to nine digs. Pettry was her top target on offense securing a career-best of 8 kills. Moss was just one back with seven kills, followed by Thomason with four. The front row also provided some defense with Thomason and Pettry each digging out five saves and Moss blocking three balls, two in the pivotal third set. Hausmann led the way in the backcourt with 11 digs, while Czerwonka accumulated 8 with her six service points and two aces.

Two nights later, the opposition led to the demise of the Warriors in a two-set home loss to ALAH.

The lady Knights jumped out to an early 11-6 lead in game one, but an eight-point run kick-started by a Moss kill put the Warriors in front 14-11. Thomason added a kill to the run and Czerwonka posted a seven-point service run highlighted by an ace. From there, the rest of the night belonged to ALAH thanks to an 11-1 run to end game one. A 14-1 run to open game two all but ended the suspense, dropping the Warriors to 0-3 for the year so far.