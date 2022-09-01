Newcomer Foltz starts strong

By Lenny Sementi

Freshman newcomer Kate Foltz kicked off her high school cross-country career in style for coach Beth Pugh and the Lady Warriors. Pugh entered four runners at the Don Acklin Invite in Paris one short of the necessary five to score as a team. Injuries limited Pugh’s squad but that didn’t dampen a solid outing by the Lady Warriors.

Foltz and sophomore Rylie Vanausdoll led the way both finishing in the top tier. Senior Molly Macaulay and junior Lauren Woods joined in as well with what would have been a top five performances if they would have had the fifth scorer in the thirteen-team event that included several 2A schools won by perennial small school power Marshall.

Foltz ended her day in seventh place overall out of over sixty-runners posting a personal best 21-minutes and 6-seconds on the 3.1-mile course. Vanausdoll toured the course circling Paris High School in 23:15 entering the chute in sixteenth overall. Woods occupied the three spot for the black and gold and Macaulay set a personal best time out of the four hole.

“I was really pleased with the times and efforts from the girls Saturday,” stated coach Pugh. “Kate and Riley really came out and competed. I bet they even surprised themselves a little bit. Lauren and Molly were solid, overall our times were great for this time of year, all the girls should be proud of themselves.”