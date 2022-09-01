My Personal Side

By Craig Hastings

Everyone has heard and continues to hear more every day about the FBI raid at Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home in Palm Beach, Florida. I believe it was on August 8, but that’s not important. I’ve not said anything here in this space until now because I’ve been expecting much more clarity in the process the FBI conducted their search that day. Media reports state that as many as thirty agents were on the property conducting the search of the property for as many as nine hours. Regardless of what your political preferences are, this raid on a former president’s home was and is a scar on the stability our government has enjoyed with the rest of the world for over one hundred years. It should be an embarrassment to all Americans. We don’t do this here! What the rest of the world sees is a great divide in our people. The current POTUS authorized the search and seizure of property of the former POTUS who is also the same man he ran against and beat in the 2020 election. Immediately after the news broke, President Biden denied any knowledge of the investigation and search. A total outright lie which has already been proven President Biden is lying! The appearance of all of this is dirty. Of course Americans are immediately thinking this is just another very expensive Russia, Russia, Russia, fake news event. What now appears to make this smell even worse, it just could be that current President Biden likely will be running against former President Trump in 2024. Of course the intent here is to sabotage Trump and the Republicans in the 2024 elections. This isn’t about any national security concerns by anyone in government. This is a smear campaign and Americans aren’t buying any of it. The FBI could find the very same “security concern documents” at any of the former president’s homes. Hillary Clinton ignored a Congressional subpoena for all of her e-mails and the devices those e-mails may have originated. She promptly deleted thirty-three thousand e-mails and destroyed the devices from which the e-mails had originated. No investigation, no charges.

The Democrats in Washington DC are desperate. The November election is nearing quickly and they are on their heals. The best they have is this Trump charade and college debt forgiveness. The college debt forgiveness appears to be something Biden has no ability to actually do but, by the time this could filter through the courts, if it’s even challenged, the election will be long over with. My thinking is the Republicans should let this unauthorized act by ol’ Joe go ahead and move forward. If challenged, and Republicans win in the courts, Biden will simply turn it back on the Republicans as destroying a plan to benefit many Americans with $10,000-$20,000 in college loan debt forgiveness. Not a good look. I think this will backfire on some Democrats in their own districts come time for re-elections because probably this presidential action will further fuel the inflation crisis.

Back to Mar-a-Lago. I’ve had a little experience with seeking, obtaining, and executing search warrants in my forty-two years in law enforcement. Trust me, there just has to be more to the story than we are being told. Why the DOJ isn’t saying anything more is a mystery to me. Let me start by saying, thirty FBI agents armed to the hilt to conduct a search on a property being guarded by Secret Service Agents! What in the heck is that?! What it is, is showboating for the news media for when the story would break. Can you understand how ridiculous this all is? Just who were these FBI agents thinking they might have to get into a gun fight with? Are children in charge at the DOJ, White House, and FBI? Is this a playground cops and robbers scenario they were having fun with? Unbelievable. Merrick Garland needs to explain to us what was really going on here.

So, when we execute a search warrant on a residence here in Corncob County, several things always take place. Even when searching for evidence of little consequence there is a procedure to protect the home and property of that person(s) being searched. Of course it has to be the worst invasion of someone’s personal space that could ever happen to any of us. First we present the resident of the home with the search warrant and explain to them why we are there and what we are looking for. These people are free to stay in the home during the search unless there has already been an arrest warrant issued. Of course they are secured and seated while the search is conducted. They can usually see and hear most of what is being said. We will always photograph anything we remove from a property and document same. Everything we remove is documented and the property owner is provided a copy of that as soon as possible. It’s fair and proper. We certainly do not want to be accused of “planting” evidence. Everyone concerned knows exactly what we are removing. The photographs will show exactly where any property seized was located in the home. So far we have seen none of this in the Trump search. If news reports are correct, FBI agents requested home security cameras be turned off and his personal attorneys were not allowed to even stay inside the home! Why? Why in a time when all of law enforcement across the country are being required to wear body cameras, of all people, did these agents searching the Trump property not have body cameras on? All of them? Any of them? Nothing is being reported that says they did. If there isn’t a lot more yet to be told to the American people about this FBI raid and DOJ investigation, our democracy is in jeopardy for sure and dangerous times are just ahead of us I’m afraid.

