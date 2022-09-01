In the huddle with coaches

By Tony Hooker

Football

How many years have you coached football at Villa Grove?

This is my fifth year at Villa Grove. Ten as a head coach and 17 years overall.

Who are your assistant coaches and what are their responsibilities?

Dan Hennessey- QB coach, Shane Halcomb- Defensive coordinator, Clayton Hooker- O line and D line, Lucas Wilson DB coach, Cary Mathews- WR coach, Phil Gawthorp- Special teams, Gavin Gunter game day coach in box.

How many athletes are competing on your team this season?

44 players.

Who are returning letter winners/contributors?

Layne Rund- QB/ DB, Brady Clodfelder DB/ WR, Luke Zimmerman LB/RB, Robert Fancher- DB, Parker Stevens RB/LB, Gunner Cline Slot, Dalton Logan OL, Connor Black o line, Parker Knierim D Line, Braydon Dowler- WR, Connor Block O line, Zack Wells O line, Peyton Smith Oline.

Who are promising newcomers?

These are not newcomers being sophomores, but these players will help us out on varsity this year: Lucas Shadwick and Hunter Butts.

What are your expectations for the season?

Every year, obviously, is to get to the playoffs and compete for a conference title. So, we will shoot for a title and advance and hopefully make a run in the playoffs.

Golf

How many years have you coached Golf?

Two at Villa Grove.

Who are your assistant coaches and what are their responsibilities?

Assistant coach is Jeana Block, and her responsibilities are similar to mine.

How many athletes are competing on your team this season?

We have 16 kids competing this year, six boys and ten girls.

Who are returning letter winners/contributors?

Returning contributors are Maci Clodfelder, Logan Lillard, Addie Wilson, Jada Chandler, Olivia Jones, Lila Bessent, Gavin Kiser, Jake Gilles, Jesse Bessent and Nic Wilson.

Who are promising newcomers?

Promising newcomer is Ella Schweighart.

What are your expectations for the season?

We are looking forward to hosting the LPC this year and hopefully making it into post season.

Junior high softball

Although their season is approaching the postseason, I asked first-year coach Deanna Pellum to share some information with the team.

How many years have you coached softball?

I have been a volunteer or an assistant coach for about 8-10 years. This is my first year at Villa Grove as a head coach. I was a volunteer assistant coach last year for the VGJH softball team.

Who are your assistant coaches and what are their responsibilities?

My assistant Coach is Villa Grove alum, Jordyn Ray. She is responsible for coaching 1st base and making the lineup and coaching our JV team.

How many athletes are competing on your team this season?

We have 19 girls on our team this year.

Who are returning letter winners/contributors?

Our returning letter winners/contributors are Kori Russell, Lauren Carter, Evalice Callison, Cameron McGaughey, and Lila Thompson-Burton.

Who are promising newcomers?

Our Varsity newcomers are Starlynn Grice, Chevelle Grice, Kinleigh Pellum, Emma Carroll, Areigha Hauversburk, Maggi Clodfelder, Amijah Riggleman, Kenna Koeberlein and Aaliyah Williams.

What are your expectations for the season?

We are a very young team with the majority of our girls never playing Junior High Varsity softball. I hope these girls learn a lot and grow with every game. I want these girls to learn the fundamentals of the game and have some fun while doing it.

Volleyball

How many years have you coached your sport in total?

Four [for] junior high. Played for 30+ At Villa Grove? 4

Who are your assistant coaches and what are their responsibilities?

Erin Pangburn and I are co-coaching this year. Our Assistant Coach is Amber Eaton, who has assisted the junior high program for three years.

How many athletes are competing on your team this season?

26 athletes: 11 upperclassmen, 15 underclassmen. Nine of them are freshmen.

Who are returning letter winners/contributors?

Senior Middle Blocker, Maci Clodfelder and a very strong Junior class, including Kayln Cordes, Alex Brown, Logan Lillard, and Alison Pangburn among others, should be major contributors this year.

Who are promising newcomers?

Sophomore JoBella Crafton is working very hard and playing great. Freshman Hayden Thomas is reading the floor and playing incredible defense.

What are your expectations for the season?

The girls are working hard to implement a new offense, a new defense, and several new skills. We expect to field a competitive team and to continue to build individual skills and the Villa Grove volleyball program as a whole.