Golf team Annual Ryder Cup Warrior Invite a success

By Lenny Sementi

Tuscola’s girl’s golf team rose to the top this past Monday, Aug. 22, in an eight-team event on their home course. Makenna Fiscus and Molly Macaulay led the way, taking first overall in the paired Ryder Cup format that boasted 20 sets of golfers. Brayden Gough and Jacob Waugh fell just outside the medals, while leading the boy’s squad in the tournament, ending their day in sixth place overall.

Holes one through six were a scramble, seven through twelve were alternating shots, and thirteen through eighteen were better ball. Fiscus and Macaulay were strong early and solid late, carding an 85 and collecting first-place hardware. Seniors Marley Good and Isabelle Wilcox were the second scoring pair for coach Nolan Woller posting a 94, giving the Warriors a combined 179, securing first place honors for the team. Addy Ring and Jocelyn Ford weren’t far behind, serving as the alternates in the team title.

Gough and Waugh missed medaling by a mere two strokes with an 80 to lead the Warriors to a fifth-place finish. Chris Atwater and Aiden Devlin rounded out the scoring for Tuscola, shooting a 90. Freshman Ryker Gough and Carson Gaines ended the day a few strokes back, touring the course as the alternate team.

Gough led the Warriors to their best day of the year so far on Thursday, Aug. 22. at Ironhorse Golf Club. The third-year golfer shared medalist honors with five other players from some of the top programs in the area, paring six of the nine holes penciling in a 39. The Warriors posted their lost team score on the season with 188, taking third in the four-team event, including Mahomet, Champaign Centennial and Paris. Devlin was second for coach Angie Gough with a 48 and Waugh was the next one-shot back with a 49. Atwater was the final scorer with a 52.