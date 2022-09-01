Back in the Day- 8-31-22

10 Years Ago

September 5, 2012

The Tuscola Community Unit School District #301 Music Booster re-established itself on Tuesday, Aug. 28, 2012. Membership is free and open to all families with a student(s) in the East Prairie Middle School or Tuscola High School music programs. Alumni, community members or organizations that wish to support the performing arts in Tuscola’s middle and high schools are also welcome.

A group of creative local artists have gotten together to pool their talents, and the result will be the first of what they hope might be an annual event. The debut Artists On the Prairie art and antique show and sale will take place Saturday, Sept. 22, 2012, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The picture-perfect backdrop for this creative gathering is Patterson Springs Bed & Breakfast in rural Camargo.

Residents of Douglas County received a gift on Saturday, Aug 18, 2012 in a way that may seem unusual to some, but a blessing to many others. Atwood Sporting Goods held a raffle for a Charter Arms pink .38 revolver, the drawing held on Aug. 18 during its first anniversary open house in conjunction with the Atwood Apple Dumpling Festival. The raffle netted $1,900, with the proceeds going to the Douglas County Health Department to assist any resident of Douglas County in need with detection, treatment, transportation expenses, or education.

Tuscola freshman quarterback Nick Bates led the jayvees to a fourth-quarter 22-18 come-from-behind victory over visiting Monticello Sept. 3, 2012, in Tuscola. Trailing 18-6, Bates had a 34-yard touchdown run and later hit Josh Knight for a 37-yard TD pass that put the Warriors ahead to stay.

20 Years Ago

September 3, 2002

Tuscola Fire Dept. was joining fire departments across the nation in conducting remembrance ceremonies memorializing 343 fall brethren in the 9/11 attacks on the United States. The general public was invited to gather at the south fire station on Wed., Sept. 11, 2002 when the anniversary event would take place.

TCHS senior Amy Warters was one of 100 young musicians chosen to represent Illinois over the summer as part of the Illinois Ambassadors of Music. The group performed concerts in England, France, Switzerland, Austria and Germany.

Parents were notifying school board officials about their safety concerns regarding students walking to the new North Ward Elementary School who did not qualify for free busing.

TCHS students on the golf team this year were Derek Alexander, Tyler Surma, Andy McGillen, Kane Kleiss, Austin Arseneau, Kaci Payne, Justin Bozarth, Kristy Mecum, Justin Gensler, Lucas Wakefield, Steve Fox, Eric Arseneau, and Jordan Bozarth. They were being coached by Les Sluder.

The Tuscola Warriors handed Arcola a convincing 40-0 defeat in the 2002 version of the Cola Wars. Senior quarterback Austin Hogue completed 15 of 24 attempts for 249 yards and two touchdowns.

30 Years Ago

September 1, 1992

Members of the Tuscola Education Association set up an informational picket line Monday morning on Daggy Street outside Tuscola High School, the first informational picket since 1979. Negotiations between the TEA and Tuscola Board of Education had broken down, despite involvement of a federal mediator.

The newest member of the U.S. House of Representatives, Congressman Thomas Ewing, stopped in Tuscola last Tuesday to discuss the issues. He was elected to replace Ed Madigan, whom President Bush had appointed secretary of agriculture.

Claudia Barnett accepted her $780 prize from the winning gold team, after correctly guessing the number of combined laps the black and gold teams ran in the recent Warrior Relay Marathon conducted by TCHS football players. Barnett’s guess of 258 laps run in the allotted three-hour timeframe earned her half of the 50/50 event, the other half going to the Football Club.

40 Years Ago

September 8, 1982

Ray Carlson, assistant manager of the DeKalb-Pfizer Genetics Tuscola production facilities, retired after 30 years of employment. Carlson came to the original Tuscola DeKalb plant in 1952 as a quality control inspector. He was promoted to assistant manager in 1969.

A strike by USI employees was averted Friday evening when members of Local 515 of the International Union of Operating Engineers voted to accept a one-year extension of their present contract. It passed by a 237 to 223 tally (including two blank and five spoiled ballots), the narrowest ratification margin in the union’s history.

Kathie Schweighart, daughter of Gaylord and Clarice Schweighart of Tuscola, and Curt Clapper, son of James and Marcia Clapper of rural Sadorus, were planning a November wedding at Forty Martyrs Catholic Church in Tuscola.

Cheering on the Warriors varsity football team this season would be varsity spirit leaders Julie Kaczanowski, Dena Pickett, Kim Kidwell, Gigi Snyder, and Mary Statzer.

40 Years Ago

August 31, 1972

William McCarty announced the addition of Douglas McCumber to the staff of Tuscola National Bank, as a loan officer. Meanwhile, at the Hillard Agency, George Hillard announced the addition of Darrell Ford to that staff.

Mr. and Mrs. Antonio Liga were opening Liga’s Italian Patio Restaurant in Tuscola. The Liga family would be featuring a large variety of Italian food, steaks, seafood, pizza, wine and beer, and sandwiches.

Tuscola City Police Dept. was returned to operable strength recently when city council members voted to hire one full-time patrolman and one part-time officer. Tom McGuire was employed as a full-time officer, while James Pohlig was approved for the part-time position.

Miss Ellen Kay Kimery, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Rex Kimery of Neoga, and Mr. Leslie Dale Hall, son of Mr. and Mrs. Kenton Hall of Tuscola, were united in marriage Saturday, Aug. 19 in the United Presbyterian Church of Neoga.