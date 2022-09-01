Artistic Eats: Where food and art become one

By Tony Hooker

Some artists focus on a single medium, while others tend to excel in many different arenas.

Villa Grove’s Carlisa Hernandez is definitely one of the latter. I recently caught up with her to talk about her varied skills, and how she’s turned them into a burgeoning business, Artistic Eats.

Where are you from?

I’m originally from Baltimore, MD, but I’ve spent the majority of my life in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Were you always interested in food?

I didn’t become interested in food until I was probably in my late twenties. My ex-husband was a chef, and I learned everything from him, but I went a little bit more overboard than he did, and that’s how this all came about.

What is the name of your business, and how did it all come about?

It’s called “Artistic Eats”, and the reason I call it that is because I also teach painting classes, abstract painting, so I cook for you and also teach you to paint. I started out as “Sassy Cassie’s”, probably 30 years ago, but i just concentrated on baked goods then.

Did your family cook together and all that stuff, growing up?

No. No. I moved away to Albuquerque and had no family there, just married with no kids, and it became a passion for me. When people eat my food and smile and tell me how much they love it, it’s an enjoyment for me.

You have a rather eclectic menu. How did you come up with it?

Because I cook such a variety of food, I want to give people a variety of options instead of just one thing. I always said I was going to open a restaurant called “A Little Bit of This!” <laughing> I just like to put different things out there.

What would you say your specialty is?

New Mexican food, and Filipino, but mainly the New Mexican.

What comprises a New Mexican menu?

Red chili. Green chili. Knowing how to cook it and pair it together with enchiladas or pistoles or any type of soup that I make.

You’re currently catering from home in addition to serving food at the VFW? Is that going to be a regular thing?

That is going to be a regular thing. The commander fell in love with my enchiladas, so he’s allowing me cook here on Friday and Saturday nights. Eventually, I want to try a breakfast here.

If you had to cook a meal for $1 million, what would it be?

It would probably be my Filipino food. My Pancit and my lumpias. People absolutely die for my lumpias! <laughs> I’ve learned from several different Filipino chefs, but then I sort of infused it with green chilies from New Mexico and just made it so much better.

What about plans for the future? Do you see this growing into a full-time bricks and mortar restaurant or are you comfortable with what you’re doing here, now?

I’m pretty comfortable right now. I’m new here and I don’t know very many people. I had established myself in Knoxville, selling tamales and things like that, but here I’m starting all over. It’s a small town, but eventually I would like to start a restaurant.

How can people reach you?

I have a number on my fliers. It’s “Artistic Eats 505”, because of the New Mexico connection.

How did you come to find our little corner of paradise?

My aunt and uncle live here, and he joined the VFW. They sold their home to a guy that used to live here, and he said they should come and check out Villa Grove and they did, and they liked it and we like it. It’s kind of grown on us.

It’s pretty quiet, right?

It’s quiet. I love that everyone takes care of each other around here like a family.