Villa Grove sports wrap

By Tony Hooker

High School Golf

The Villa Grove Girls’ and Boys’ golf squads kicked off their season on Aug. 18, at the challenging Eagle Creek Golf Course.

Ella Schweighart fired a 61 to tie for medalist honors on the lady’s side, and she was backed by team captain Addie Wilson, who shot a 62. Other team scores for the Blue and Gold included Logan Lillard who fired a 66, Maci Clodfelder, who checked in with a 72 and Olivia Jones, who came in at 74. Jake Gillis paced the boy’s team, firing a 49 to finish 3rd and Gavin Kiser finished in 4th place with a 50. Team Captain Jesse Bessent and teammate Jackson Smith each shot 66’s, and James Nelson chipped in with a 71.

Football

The VGHS football team kicked off its 2022 campaign in the annual Blue and Gold Scrimmage. Layne Rund, Brady Clodfelder, Luke Zimmerman and Carson Block were named team captains earlier in the week.

Volleyball

The high school volleyball team held a public scrimmage on Friday, Aug. 19.

The Villa Grove junior high cross country teams kicked off their seasons on Aug. 20, at the Saber Invitational, hosted by St. Thomas More high school.

Running in her first meet, Villa Grove’s Julie Swigart finished in 11th place in the girl’s 5th grade two-mile event. Coach Jim Kestner was pleased with the way the day went for his squad. “The weather made it sloppy and the 7th – 8th-grade race was combined after a one-hour lightning delay, but we had several career PR’s and we are excited by our team’s performance at our first meet of the year,” Kestner said.

JFL

It was tough sledding for the Villa Grove JFL squads as the Blue Devils’ lightweights fell to Tuscola’s Warriors 46-0 and the heavyweights dropped a 24-7 decision. Kendrick Roy scored the lone touchdown for the Blue Devils, and Jacob Golightly tacked on the extra point.