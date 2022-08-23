Tuscola Warriors football team under the radar this season

By Lenny Sementi

It doesn’t happen often, but this is one of the rare occurrences that Tuscola Football enters the season under the radar after missing the playoffs a year ago due to COVID forfeited games. The Warriors enter the New Gazette top ten list at the bottom in the tenth spot and are unranked in the Class 1A State Rankings. That, however, is all right with head coach Andy Romine.

“This team, as much as any I have been involved with, is being overlooked,” stated the coach. “But their making a big mistake. These guys have put in a great year in the weight room and were solid all summer long. They have a chip on their shoulder and are chomping at the bit to prove everyone wrong. We are going to surprise some people.”

Gone from last year’s 4-3 team is a lot of offense. With quarterback Peyton Armstrong and running back Patrick Pierce graduating in May, Romine and the black and gold have some big holes to fill in the running game. The duo combined for nearly 2,500 yards on the ground and a boatload of points. Looking to fill the void will be junior signal caller Jordan Quinn and a stable of running backs that all bring a different skill set.

Quinn has good command of both facets of the offense and seems extremely confident heading into a week one showdown with the fourth-ranked Arcola Purple Riders, which return a great deal of their skilled positions. The junior can hurt you with both his arm and his feet and will be setting up behind a big solid group up front anchored by returning starters seniors Chris Boyd and Grant Kauffman, as well as junior Aiden Weaver. Joining them on the line of scrimmage will be senior John Claxon and junior Sam Spencer. Third-year players Sy Wynnan, and Nate Hudson look good during early practices and add depth to the position group.

They will be opening holes for seniors Ben Hornaday and Tyson Macaulay and junior Nate Thomason. Hornaday is a speed back that is good inside but can really hurt you on the perimeter. Macaulay is nearly 230-pounds and is a bruising downhill runner. Thomason is a little bit of both, with some slashing abilities to boot. Quinn is also a threat to carry the ball and will be dangerous inside and out.

Quinn will be delivering the ball to last year’s leading receiver Hunter Branca. The senior is a serious threat thanks to his speed but can also make you miss in the middle. Sophomore Parker James grew up, and added a few inches to his stature over the last nine months, and will be a problem for opposing defenses. Austin Cummings will be in the slot and Macaulay, Jordan Sanchez and Tristan Gadomski are big targets, leaving from the tight-end spot on the end of the line.

Hornaday and Boyd were all CIC defensive linemen a year ago and will fuel the push up-front. Joining them will be Claxon, Weaver and seniors Zac Patterson and Neal Walker. Patterson is in great shape and taking snaps at nose guard with the first string. Sitting right behind them at linebacker is a few returning starters in Sanchez and Macaulay. Gadomski and Thomason will be part of that crew as well and you need to add junior Brady Cain to the mix. Cain transformed his body in the off-season, adding some speed to his already strong defensive attributes. Sophomore JJ Reynolds has shown promise in the preseason and could be someone to watch as the year progresses.

Quinn, Cummings and James will join Branca, a pillar in the defensive backfield a year ago, behind the line. Others that will be part of packages in the secondary will be Allan Robello, Tavi Neamtu, David Hornaday and Zach Reynolds.

“This is a great group of kids,” Romine said. “I’m excited to start the season with them and watch them grow. Its tough schedule with four ranked teams on it and two in the first few weeks which will give a chance to keep growing.”