New approach for Lady Warriors

By Lenny Sementi

Lydia Miller entered her tenth year at the helm of Tuscola’s volleyball team and decided to change things up a little bit by taking a new approach when dealing with offseason and summer workouts.

“We planned our summer activities a little bit different than in past year,” said the coach. “Both the JV and varsity [teams] competed in tournaments at Milliken like usual, but we did not join a league. Instead, we had scrimmages with other teams so that all three levels, including freshman, could get experience. It was great the coaches were able to stop play and coach our athletes. It worked out really well for us.”

Coach Miller returns a pair of senior letter winners Mia Hausmann and Anna Rauguth, to lead the way. Hausmann will anchor the defense from her libero position, while Rauguth will be the setter. Classmate Natalie Veach will be counted on to be a contributor on defense and in the front row.

A large junior class that boasts seven players in all will be the backbone of the squad. Returning letter winners, Addisyn Pettry, Zoey Thomason, Sydney Moss and Emily Czerwonka will all see a lot of time in the front row, after graduation depleted the top hitters from a year ago. Classmates Catie Gibson and Natalie Hastings have shown promise in early practices and add depth to the lineup.

“I’m really excited to see some of these new players excel in their natural positions,” Miller stated. “Sydney will be a force in the middle and both Addi Pettry and Zoey are hitting the ball extremely well right now.”

Carly Ochs, Ava Rauguth and Ayla Deleva could all be called on early in the season and are part of a six-person sophomore class. Coach Miller grinned when asked about the future, welcoming nine freshmen to the program this season.

Coach Miller hopes to finish the Central Illinois Conference in the top three.

“Our style of play is going to be different than it has been in the last few years, but I expect us to be solid in the league. Shelbyville and Central A&M are always tough in the conference. As I look at our schedule, I’m not really sure we have too many opponents that will not put up a good fight. We are excited to go to the Salt Fork round robin over Labor Day weekend to see some different teams and as always, we are looking forward to the Arcola Tournament.”