My Personal Side

By Craig Hastings

Over 1.7 million illegal immigrants have crossed into the United States this year alone due to the Biden Administration’s continuing policy failures. The vast majority of those people are being absorbed by Texas, Arizona, and New Mexico. Many of these communities are small, less than 10,000 population but even so, Democrats in Washington DC expect these small municipal governments to absorb the expense and disruption these migrants cause. Remember, most of these people have never been in the United States and have no idea how they are to behave and respect the property of our citizens. Texas and Arizona ranchers are losing animal stock, their property is being destroyed, and some have even discovered dead migrants on their property. Think about that! Think about taking a Sunday stroll on your property to enjoy all that you’ve spent your life to build only to find a dead body or two. This is exactly what is happening in our border states and the Biden Administration continues to ignore the crisis!

So finally, Texas governor Greg Abbott has had enough. Three weeks ago his administration, after being financially overrun with the expense of caring for these hundreds of thousands of illegal immigrants, has gone on the offense. Governor Abott has been loading up buses of his own and transporting some of these illegals to New York City and Washington DC. Much applause! So how is this strategy working out for the Governor? Well let’s see. The very disappointing new mayor of New York, Eric Adams, is crying like a baby about it. To date the City of New York has received about 4000 illegals and Mayor Adams already is crying for Federal assistance to house and feed these people. But wait! Isn’t New York a sanctuary city? They welcome anyone and everyone? Remember now that New York is the largest city in The United States. Home to nearly 8.3 million people and the Mayor wants the rest of the country to believe he has no room for 4000 more! Mayor Adams, how about this; instruct your police department to put 4000 of those violent criminals running the streets in your city in jail to make room for the 4000 illegal immigrants? You can’t do that you say? But why? Oh yeah, your Governor’s Administration has reformed your bail standards so badly that hardly anyone can stay locked up now. Fine job Mr. Adams. Maybe you should call your governor and leave the bureaucrats in DC alone so they can tend to their electric car agenda. They really don’t have time to solve crime and put criminals in jail.

Speaking of Washington DC. Mayor Muriel Bowser herself is also begging for Federal assistance to help her deal with the same problem Mayor Adams is in New York City. DC is yet another sanctuary city, come one come all, but yet Mayor Bowser is chastising Governor Abott for busing illegal immigrants to DC just as he is to New York City. Mayor Bowser and Mayor Adams are both threatening to send bus loads of their citizens to Texas to walk door to door during the next gubernatorial race in Texas to campaign against Governor Abott. Uhh, I’m not so sure that would be such a good idea. If I was one of those New Yorkers or DC pawns I’d fear for my life if I did such a thing in Texas. What in the world would make Mayor Admas and Mayor Bowser think they could send a group of their cronies to Texas and anyone would listen to a thing they had to say. Especially when the Governor is presently helping his state out of a crisis by sending some of the migrant burden to the rest of the states. This only makes good sense that should have been part of the plan from day one of the Bungling Biden Administration. Doesn’t it only make sense to spread the burden of over a million people coming into our country with nothing but the clothes on their backs among all the states? As much as I don’t want any of this calamity in Tuscola but, what’s fair is fair. The simple fix is to kick the clowns currently occupying DC to the curb and replace them with elected people that care about America.

In November Americans better not stay home and not vote in hopes that someone else will fix this crisis in Washington DC. It’s a crisis in all of America and is getting worse day by day. I’m predicting Ol’ Joe will not be President by the end of 2023. The Democrats are scheming a plan right now as to how to gracefully remove Joe via a medical discharge in 2023 so they can replace him with their 2024 presidential candidate. The American ship needs to be righted before it sinks completely. It will take all of us to accomplish a nearly impossible feat.

(The views and opinions expressed in the submitted columns are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the position of The Journal.)