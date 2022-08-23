Hook, Line and Sinker

Summer’s ending, fall is near

By Tony Hooker

Summer’s end is around the bend just flying

The swimming suits are on the line just drying

I’ll meet you there per our conversation

I hope I didn’t ruin your whole vacation—John Prine

Don’t look now, but the end is nigh. Hard to believe, but by the time anyone reads these words, August will be in its death throes. The long days of sunshine which enabled me to squeeze in a few holes of golf at 4:45 am are a distant memory and now when I walk, I have to wear my little flashing LED light to be seen by drivers. I also wear a blaze orange shirt on most days, and at my size, that’s about 80 cubic yards of material, so I should be VERY visible, to say the least.

The good news, at least to my way of thinking, is that summer’s end means fall is arriving. Cooler weather, bonfires and of course, FOOTBALL! I am excited to see how the Illini look. Hope springs eternal, especially for us long suffering fans of the orange and blue, but I truly believe that Coach Bielema can be the one to return Illinois football to relevance, both in the Big Ten and on the national stage. I hope so because we’ve fallen so far that we’re never mentioned, even as a joke, by the national media and apathy hurts worse than ridicule, sometimes.

Locally, the Boys of Fall are a week away from kicking off the season. Villa Grove faces an unknown opponent in Manlius Bureau Valley, a school with an enrollment of around 345 kids, located about 180 miles northwest of the river city. The Storm didn’t have a great season in 2021, going 3-6, but my spies tell me that they’re returning a good number of starters from last year’s team and will be a formidable opponent.

Tuscola and Arcola face off in the annual “Cola” wars, one of the longest running rivalries in all of Illinois high school football. It will be interesting to see how the Warriors bounce back after not making the playoffs in 2021. The Purple Riders lost a lot of players to graduation, but at this point, Nick Lindsey and company have built a program that reloads more than rebuilds so it should indeed be a war on Tuscola’s east side, come Friday night.

Finally, Douglas County’s 3rd high school, the Arthur Lovington Atwood Hammond Knights, begin play with a home contest against Downs Tri Valley. All the Vikings did last season was go 12-1, advancing to the semifinals of the class 2A playoffs. Of course, one Knight in particular will have a target on his back. That’s what happens when you accept a scholarship to play division I football at the University of Illinois, as Kaden Feagin, the pride of Atwood, has done.

At any rate, the time for talking is about over. It’s game week and it’s time for these young men to see if their hard work during the off season will pay off. Here’s to successful, injury free seasons for all 4 Douglas County high school teams.