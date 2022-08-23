Graber Buildings Inc purchases local hardware store

By Dominik Stallings

Vernon Kuhns, the owner of Graber Buildings Inc., purchased the Tuscola “Do It Best” Home Center. The sale will close Sept. 1 and includes a lumberyard, auto repair and Awesome Machines equipment and rentals.

The Tuscola hardware store will be the third business location acquired by Graber Buildings. They bought the former Arcola True Value and turned it into Graber Building Supply of Arcola. The original business lies between Sullivan and Arcola.

Kuhns said, “The locations compliment each other, and I think it will help serve the communities,”

Graber Buildings Inc.’s primary location specializes in several types of construction. According to their website, Graber building offers construction for commercial, farm, residential, equine, church or municipality buildings. In addition, they have a well-stocked lumberyard and provide interior design for all of their facilities.

The Tuscola store is owned and operated by Jim and Kay Higgins, who will be semi-retired after the sale goes through.

Higgins said he reached out to Kuhns and they quickly agreed on terms. “It was the kind of operation I want my business to continue in,” Higgins said. “I didn’t want to sell to a big chain.”

According to Kuhns, the home center won’t see immediate changes after the sale. “We aren’t trying to reinvent the wheel after 52 years of Jim Higgins,”

Graber Buildings has been in the construction business since 1996 in Sullivan. Kuhns purchased the company in 2018.