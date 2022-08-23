Fiscus secures some hardware

By Lenny Sementi

Senior golfer Makenna Fiscus came out swinging in the Lady Warriors’ first tourney of the year, taking third place overall at the Blue Ridge Invite on Aug. 15. She was strong out of the gate for the fourth place squad firing a season-best nine-hole round on the front nine carding a 42.

“Overall, I played pretty good, I was driving the ball very well and I had good lines on putts,” said Fiscus. “I left a couple shots out there on the back nine on some of my chips, but overall I was happy with how I played.”

After opening the round with back-to-back bogies, she pared three, four and five, ending her first nine in contention for the top spot. It was opposite on the back nine, as she pared ten but struggled on the par fives coming in 46 and delivering an 88 to secure the third place hardware helping Tuscola to a fourth-place finish as a team.

Marley Good, Molly Macaulay, Isabelle Wilcox and Addy Ring all donated to the cause at the invite and teed it up at Mahomet the next night. Macaulay shot a 52, tying Fiscus for the top spot for the Warriors, while Wilcox and Good were one shot back, delivering matching 53s to wind up the scoring.

The Boys opened the week at Mahomet on Aug. 16 and closed it the next day at Meridian on Wednesday. Brayden Gough led the way in both matches for the black and gold. Gough carded a season-best 39 on Tuesday at Mahomet’s Lake of the Woods Golf Club, taking 2nd place overall, but it was not enough as the Warriors fell to a very good Bulldog squad. Jacob Waugh and Chris Atwater shared Tuscola’s two spot for coach Angela Gough, while Aiden Devlin was the final scorer. Kade Wilcox and Ryker Gough toured the course as alternates.

Gough delivered a matching 39 the next night at Meridian in a four team meet and once more missed the medalist spot by just a few strokes ending his night in 2nd overall out of over twenty golfers. Moweaqua Central A&M won the event despite a solid round by Waugh for the Warriors. Atwater and Devlin were the third and fourth scorers for coach Gough, while Wilcox and Ryker Gough served as alternates.

“I’ve been very pleased with the team’s play after our first full week of action,” stated coach Gough. “All of the boys worked hard at practice all week, and I am hoping to see continued improvement.”