Douglas County Open Men’s Golf tournament results

Two eighteen-hole rounds weren’t enough to settle things at the Douglas County Open Men’s Golf Tournament, as Arcola’s Brock Miller defeated his brother Clayton on the first hole of sudden death to claim the 2022 Championship flight. Brock trailed his brother by four strokes after the opening round at Kaskaskia Country Club, fired a 73 to draw even on the final hole of regulation at Tri City. Clayton, who opened with a 71, shot a 77 on Sunday to fall into the tie. The brothers then repeated played on the 9th hole, and when Clayton’s par putt slid by, Brock needed only a two put parr to close out the match. Brock said his drives on the 9th/18th were the difference for him. “I hit three good drives on that finishing hole, “ Miller said. “And then that second shot on the playoff hole ended it.”

Nick Suding went 73-78 to place third, and Villa Grove’s Travis Albin defeated Tuscola’s Jarrett Wallace on the second hole of a playoff to claim 4th.

Wes Dukeman fired a 77 to claim a one-stroke victory over Villa Grove’s Dobie Gilles in the “A” flight, and Paul Wright shot a pair of 80s to take 3rd.

The “B” Flight belonged to David Smith, who shot a 78 on Sunday to defeat Villa Grove’s Eric Douglas by a single stroke. Dusty Kirkman finished 3rd, shooting 87-82 and Tony Vandeventer brought home 4th place with a score of 170.

Tanner Bergner defeated Steve Sigler on the first hole of sudden death to win the “C” Flight. Bergner shot 85 on Sunday to erase a two-hole deficit to first-round leader John L Cain, who finished 3rd in the flight. Villa Grove’s John Blaney took fourth place with a second-round 89.

Ryan Spears led wire to wire to win the “D” flight with a two-round score of 185. Brian Stabler finished 2nd and Ryan Block and Corey Roberts finished tied for 3rd.