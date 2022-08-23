Cross Country previews

By Lenny Sementi

There is a new regime in charge of both the boys’ and girls’ cross country teams this fall in Tuscola but by no means does it lack experience. Taking over on the boy’s side will be one of the top cross-country coaches in the state, Neal Garrison. On the girl’s side, it will be Tuscola’s own legend, Beth Pugh.

Pugh will tackle cross country for the first time in her career but boasts a successful coaching resume in almost every other sport, including track that spans well over 30 years. Garrison enters his 26th year as a coach and 22nd leading a cross-country squad. The former EIU track athlete comes to the Warriors after 20 years leading the Bulldogs at Mahomet-Seymour, where he compiled 11 regional titles, six sectional crowns, four state trophies, two championships, two runner-up finishes and qualified eight teams for the state finals. He also collected numerous coach of the year awards, placing in the top two in the state for four consecutive seasons from 2014-17.

The boys’ team is young, with just one senior in Mason Veach on the roster, but their new leader has some experience on the big stage with two returning state qualifiers in juniors, Josiah Hortin and Jackson Barrett. Barrett PR’d at the state meet in Peoria, crossing the line in 16-minutes and 7-seconds, taking 55th overall. Hortin was right on his heels, entering the chute in 16:10 for 59th place.

Classmates Will Foltz and Bryce Graves were major pieces in the puzzle a year ago and are looking strong in the pre-season workouts. Foltz joined Hortin and Barrett on a team in late July for a race under the lights at Detweiller Park in Peoria, securing a second-place team trophy. Hortin finished 19th overall setting a new personal record on the state course of 15:49.

Two sophomores, Aaron Hegarty, Xander Neamtu and freshman Blake McLeese, round out the nine-member roster. “Most of our runners were able to get some running in throughout the summer,” stated Garrison. “I appreciate their discipline during the off-season, as it reduces injuries and will make them stronger runners this fall.”

Garrison thinks the team can finish somewhere near the top of the very strong Central Illinois Conference, which boasts the state’s 4th ranked Bulldogs of St. Theresa and top 15 ranked Shelbyville. Tuscola checks in at 23rd, pointing at their opening test in a loaded Charleston Invite on September 3rd.

“My goal for the season is to get the runners to learn to love running,” Garrison commented. “I hope they can all leave with a personal best, but I really don’t have any season goals for this year. I am hoping to get to know the runners well enough so that I can best prepare them for next year.”

“I am excited to have been given the privilege to coach this team. The previous coaches really invested into the program and the runners. I am fortunate to walk into coaching a team where they are already doing a lot of great things. I had the opportunity to get to run with some of the runners over the summer as well as the last couple weeks in practice and I feel blessed that the runners that joined the team are some really nice kids with strong character. They are hard workers and seem to enjoy running. They are a fun group to coach and I look forward to getting to know them better throughout the season.”

The girls get going one week earlier, traveling to Paris on Aug. 27. Coach Pugh welcomes the largest contingent in recent history, with ten runners kicking off the season. Sophomore Rylie Vanausdoll is her top returning runner and will be looked upon to lead the way for the new coach.

“In our summer workouts, we tried to gain some endurance while keeping the atmosphere positive,” Pugh stated. “We did some fun practice, had two triathlons, and had a team breakfast.”

Returning senior runners Reggan Smith and Lauren Woods will also be called on to help Vanausdoll in the leadership role. Two juniors, Addy Ring and Lauren Woods, return to give coach Pugh some depth and help newcomers Hailey Downs, Molly Macaulay, Marley Good, Annie Brazzell, and Kate Foltz get set for a strong season.

“I’m hoping we can place in the top three in the conference,” said Pugh. “The girls are working hard to get into race condition at this point. So right now our goals are to improve each meet, while keeping eyes on conference and sectionals.”