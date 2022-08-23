Back in the Day- 8-24-22

10 Years Ago

August 22, 2012

This year marked the seventh time Dr. Davidson and his younger daughter Mallory, a dental hygienist, have made the journey to Jamaica to volunteer their time and talents in bringing dental care to a largely underserved and destitute population in the Montego Bay area of Jamaica. The annual pilgrimage was the brainchild of Dr. Dwight McLeod, chairman of the Dept. of Applied Dental Medicine at the SIUE School of Dental Medicine. Dr. McLeod was born and raised in Kew Park, Jamaica, one of three places where the dental clinics are run for a week each summer with the mission.

Eric and Susan Ponder led their respective squads to third place finished Aug. 23 in their first outing of the year. Eric rounded the Sullivan course in 18:41 to capture third place overall in a race that included well over 50 runners. Meanwhile, sister Susan went above and beyond on the girls’ side, leading all and breaking the tape in 23:53. She finished the race strong, out-legging a Teutopolis runner by a mere four seconds at the finish line.

First-year starting quarterback Eli Kauffman wasted little time in putting his own stamp on the Warrior offense, as he hit 12 of 14 passes for 223 yards and two touchdown strikes along with two rushing RDs to lead the Tuscola Warriors to a season-opening 48-14 win at Clinton on Aug. 2.

Twenty years ago

August 27, 2002

Tuscola Fire Chief Steve Hettinger was recuperating at Carle Foundation Hospital following a mishap that occurred at the south fire station. Hettinger was on the ladder’s turntable doing some maintenance and cleaning of a truck, in preparation for an upcoming inspection, when he slipped and fell.

Julie McGowan and Eric Butler were new teachers in the Tuscola school district. McGowan would be the Title 1 reading instruction while Stephanie Clem took a one-year leave of absence, and Butler was hired to teach seventh- and eighth-grade science at East Prairie.

The father/son duo of Larry and Shane Ring emerged as champions of the Men’s Wednesday Night Golf League at Ironhorse Golf Club. The Rings defeated Paul Norfleet and Randy Hastings in the championship match.

Karen Winn bested a 165 to come away the winner in the Ladies Douglas County Golf Tournament. Mary Ann Johns finished second with a 169, Janece Dicks third with a 170, and in fourth was Kenna Harned with a 171.

Thirty Years Ago

August 25, 1992

The Douglas County Board agreed to pay up to $5,000 in expenses for a tourism study to be done by the University of Illinois and supported by the Arcola and Arthur chambers of commerce and Rockome Gardens. The study would be important because the cities and county would be able to provide hard numbers for state grant applications.

Pick Me Please, a 3-year-old mare, was named world champion at the American Junior Quarterhorse Association World Championships in Ft. Worth, Texas. Pick Me Please was shown by Travis Dobbs, a junior at Tuscola High School.

Bruce McNary won his first Douglas County Golf Tournament with a two-day total of 142. Ron Strange finished second with a 147 total, and John Greger took third with 153.

Peggy Strange fired a two-day total of 178 to claim her first-ever Douglas County Ladies Golf Championship. Linda Rogers finished four strokes back at 182, while Mary Lou Payne finished third at 184.

Forty Years Ago

August 31, 1982

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office was investigating a burglary at the Illini FS fertilizer plant in Kemp and a theft of gasoline from Sturdi Grow Seed in Filson. Duane E. Maulding of Kemp was arrested days later after physical evidence was found at the scene implicating him.

Junior Weber was hanging up his hat after serving postal customers for 17 years at the Tuscola Post Office. Weber was looking forward to maintaining the Douglas County Historical Society house for tours, and taking care of the Presbyterian Church yard.

Bonnie Petty and Jim Mitchell captured the mixed doubles crown in the Douglas County Tennis Tournament. Mitchell was also named the men’s division A singles winner.

Carl Cochennour won the Douglas County Golf Tournament by shooting a 141. Bill Butkovich followed in second with a 146.

Fifty Years Ago

August 24, 1972

Wayne Matthes of Lincoln, Neb. would be joining the First National Bank team as vice president. Mr. Matthes, his wife, and five children would be relocating to Tuscola as soon as suitable housing could be arranged.

Peter Nuccio was appointed adult probation officer for Douglas County by circuit Judge James N. Sherrick. Nuccio would be filling the vacancy created by the resignation of Iva C. Tippett.

Dick Helm was appointed athletic director and basketball coach at Judson College. Helm, a graduate of Tuscola High School, attended Wheaton College where he lettered in football, basketball and track.

Ruetta Jones was announced Senior Citizen Queen at a recent senior citizens outing at Ervin Park. Mrs. Jones selected by a donation of pennies by Tuscola residents during the past two weeks.