Villa Grove begins football season

By Tony Hooker

It was a mixed bag for Villa Grove as they opened their season on the road at Sangamon Valley.

Despite two rushing touchdowns from Reese Vandeventer, the lightweights dropped a 28-12 decision to the Storm.

The heavyweights used td’s from Jacob Golightly and Max Wilson to pull away from the Storm, winning 13-0 in a game that was knotted at 0-0 at halftime.

Jackson Gire alertly picked up an errant extra point snap and ran it in for the Blue Devils.