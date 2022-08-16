Back in the Day- 8-17-22

Ten years ago

August 22, 2012

United States Congressman Tim Johnson (R-Urbana) was front and center last week at a series of town hall meetings in the area to connect personally with voters he represents. Johnson stopped August 15 in Tuscola and during the discussion encouraged voters to ‘speak up’ and ‘have their voices heard’.

TCHS Drama Club was hard at work preparing for the Fall play, “The Adventures of Stuart Little”. The cast included Allison Muraski, Courtney Davis, Taylor Mattingly, Deanna Allen, Allison Hemmer, Samantha Thomas, Brooke Hennis, Kendra Hennis, Kaley Slaughter, Andrew Sullender, and Philip Spillman.

Lance Little of Tuscola was presented with the first-place plaque in the 10,000-lb Pro Stock class at the Illinois State Fair tractor pull held in Springfield. Little’s distance was 350.71 feet.

Senior Warrior golfers Sydney Murray, Luke Heinz, Cameron Westjohn, and Austin Cochennour were anticipated to lead the TCHS golf teams this season.

Returning seniors and letter winners for the Tuscola High School football program included Nolan Walsh, Austin Sexson, Dan Yoakum, Christian Wood, Eli Kauffman, Dustin Haake, Sam Dailey, Brandon Evans, Dustin Clough, and Eric Crist.

Twenty years ago

August 20, 2002

When the school bell would ring for the first time this fall on Aug. 27, students would be hurrying to class at the new North Ward Elementary School while the former North Ward school would sit empty for the first time since 1922. Approximately 1,000 students would be streaming into the buildings district-wide.

Jamie Lake of Tuscola recently returned home after spending the summer in Africa doing a study-service term on the Ivory Coast. Lake, along with 12 other Goshen College students, lived, studied and worked in West Africa immersing themselves in the culture, language and daily life of their developing country.

Sav-Mor Pharmacy hosted a reception bidding farewell to outgoing pharmacist Tonya Hill and welcoming incoming pharmacist Gayla Greene.

Troy Gabbard came away with the title of Douglas County Golf Tournament winner after a hard-fought weekend of golf at Kaskaskia and Tri-County country clubs. Chuck Carlson finished second, Mark Faust claimed third place, and Chet Melton and John Frye tied for fourth place.

Thirty Years Ago

August 18, 1992

ABC member Dave Lecher mentioned at a recent meeting he was going to participate in the two-mile fun walk during the Villa Grove Ag Days Celebration. Fellow member Steve Hilgendorf stated he would join in the walk but wasn’t in good enough shape to compete. To Lecher’s dismay, Hilgendorf not only completed the walk, he took first place.

Quantum Chemical’s USI Division in Tuscola announced that Joseph Brenner of Clinton, Iowa was named to the position of operations manager at the Tuscola plant.

Tuscola football candidates took the field for the first practice on Aug. 17 and would begin the 1992 season as the newest member of the Meridian Conference.

Orville Frye claimed his first Tri-City Country Club championship by firing a 215 for the 54-hole tournament. Jeff Holmes finished second two strokes back at 217, and Don Payne was third at 218.

Forty Years Ago

August 24, 1982

The Douglas County Board reluctantly accepted the resignation of state’s attorney Mike Carrroll. Carroll’s resignation would take effect on October 1, 1982, after which he would be associated with the law firm of Lemna, Moore and Carroll.

Lucy Willoughby, traffic coordinator at Cabot Corporation, received her 15-year service recognition recently. Bill Laley, maintenance mechanic, received his 10-year service award.

The Tuscola Review individual hitting trophy was claimed by John Morris of the Distillery team. Morris smashed the round ball for a sizzling .643 percentage. In the hunt for the trophy were Greg Hastings of the Distillery team with a .642 percentage and Buck Hausmann of Distillery at .600.

Josh Ochs scored 135 points of a possible 330 points in the youth division of the Decatur Archery Club bowhunter shoot. Ochs claim second place in the youth division for persons age 10 to 16.

Fifty Years Ago

August 17, 1972

A car driven by Harlen Hatchell of Ivesdale caused damage to both the exterior and interior of the Wards Catalogue Store. Police reports stated Hatchel was driving north on Main Street and made the left turn onto Ficklin in order to avoid colliding with the rear of a second vehicle turning onto Main.

Insurance agent Joe Wills was sitting near a brick wall in his office when it started to crumble due to the impact from a runaway vehicle.

Six Girls Scouts and their leaders left for a trip to Washington, D.C. Those making the journey were Mary Smith, Connie Benner, Marsha Wilson, Ruth Ann Fauke and Susan and Tim Brooks.

Theresa Jordan, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Edward Jordan, was fourth runner-up at the Miss Illinois Teenager Pageant held in Harvey. Miss Jordan placed out of a group of 168 contestants.