Tuscola United Methodist Church to host Community Blood Drive August 25

Tuscola United Methodist Church will host a Community Blood Drive from 9:00 am to 1:00 pm on Thursday, August 25 at 901 N. Prairie St., inside Fellowship Hall

What: Tuscola United Methodist Church Community Blood Drive

When: Thursday, August 25th, 9:00 am ‑ 1:00 pm

Where: Fellowship Hall, 901 N. Prairie St., Tuscola, IL

Appointments: To donate, please contact ImpactLife Urbana at (800) 747‑5401 or visit www.bloodcenter.org and use code 71203 to locate the drive. Masks and appointments are required.

Donor Eligibility Criteria: Potential donors must be at least 17 years of age (16 with parental permission form available through www.bloodcenter.org) and weigh more than 110 pounds. A photo I.D. is required to donate. For questions about eligibility, please call ImpactLife at (800) 747‑5401. Donors who last gave blood on or before June 30, 2022 are eligible to give at this drive.

About Blood Donation: Blood donation is a safe, simple procedure that takes about 45 minutes to one hour. Individuals with diabetes or controlled high blood pressure may be accepted as eligible donors.

About ImpactLife: ImpactLife is the provider of blood and blood components to more than 125 hospitals in Illinois, Iowa, Missouri and Wisconsin. In your area, ImpactLife is the exclusive provider to Carle Foundation Hospital, OSF Heart of Mary Medical Center, Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center.

All donors will receive a $10 EGift Card redeemable at Target, Subway, Amazon, Walmart etc or Bonus Points to use in the Donor Store.