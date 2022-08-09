Tuscola Torpedoes send ten to All-Star Summer League Championships meet

By Margie Carter

The Tuscola Torpedoes wrapped up their season by sending ten swimmers who qualified to represent the Central Illinois Swim Conference to one final meet on August 6.

Athletes placing in the top eight in any individual event at the Conference Championships two weeks ago.

Leading up to the meet, the team was displaced when the city pool suffered mechanical issues, closing for three days last week. Coach Joy Cordes called in a favor to the Arthur pool where the team was able to get some water time early Wednesday morning. Swimmers also visited other area pools on their own time to prepare for their final meet.

The Summer League Championship was hosted by the Effingham swim team at the Workman Center. Four conferences brought close to 300 swimmers for the over four hour meet. With most events having over thirty entries each, athletes raced for a chance at earning their team points.

Swimming for Tuscola, Emma Lacine (8) and Kynze Sanders (7) represented in the girls 7-8 year old events. Both setting new personal records in backstroke and Lacine placing 11 in breaststroke.

Asah Williams (10), Dexter Thomas (10) and Jack Koehne (9) competed in the 9-10 age group. Williams took 10th in backstroke and 11th in butterfly. Thomas set three PR’s for each event he swam. Koehne placed 6th in backstroke, 11th in breaststroke, and 14th in freestyle, before placing 2nd with the conference relay team.

Grace Walker (11), Olivia Witheft (12), Ainsley Rennert (12), and McKenna Lacine (12) joined the other conference 11-12 year old girls in extremely tight races. With Lacine taking 6th in freestyle, 9th in breaststroke, and 10th in the 200 individual medley. Rennert pulled in points with 4th place in freestyle and 9th in the 200 IM.

Bella Dueker (13) set new PR’s in each event she swam for the 13-14 age group.

The Torpedoes and their fellow conference teams took 1st place in combined scores as well as in girls scores and boys scores.

To celebrate the closing of another season, the team held a banquet on August 9. Along with food and a pool party, awards were given out to honor swimmers who excelled in categories of Ironman/woman, rookies of the year, and high scorer.

Another cause for celebration was the updating of the team record board. Record breakers helped install the new strips and families were able to take photos with the updated board.