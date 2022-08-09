Miss Tuscola Pageant 2022

Newly crowned Junior Miss Tuscola Emma Spillman was all smiles at the Saturday evening pageant. Photo by Rachel Ray.
Newly crowned Little Miss Tuscola Colette Pflum waves to the audience Saturday night at the Tuscola Community Building. Photo by David Porter.
Reggan Smith being crowned 2022 Miss Tuscola by 2021 Miss Tuscola Julia Kerkhoff at the pageant on Saturday, August 6. Photo by Rachel Ray.
Reggan Smith reacts to being crowned the 2022 Miss Tuscola at the pageant on Saturday, August 6 at the Tuscola Community Building. Photo by Rachel Ray.
2022 Miss Tuscola Reggan Smith and 2021 Miss Tuscola Julia Kerkhoff hug after crowing at the Miss Tuscola Pageant. Photo by Rachel Ray.
2021 Jr. Miss Tuscola Ava Whitson, right, adjusts the sash for newly crowned Jr. Miss Tuscola Emma Spillman. Photo by David Porter.
2022 Miss Tuscola royalty pictured are Miss Tuscola Reggan Smith, Little Miss Colette Pflum, and Junior Miss Emma Spillman. Photo by Rachel Ray.
2021 Junior Miss Tuscola Ava Whitson, 2022 Miss Moultrie Douglas Julia Kerkhoff, 2022 Junior Miss Tuscola Emma Spillman, Maicyn Woodard 1st runner up, Claire Meyer 2nd runner up, Lauren Woods Miss Congeniality, 2021 Little Miss Tuscola Isla Harriss, 2022 Little Miss Tuscola Colette Pflum, and 2022 Miss Tuscola Reggan Smith. Photo by Rachel Ray.