Back in the Day-8/10/22

Ten years ago

August 15, 2012

The Douglas County Museum’s benefit concert was a big success in the community! The event featured a dozen local bands, a silent auction, and a new exhibit at the museum titled “Music, Music, Music.”

Ralph K. Brooks of rural Tuscola recently celebrated his 80th birthday with a birthday dinner surrounded by friends and family.

A new track-and-field record board was installed recently in the Tuscola High School gymnasium to pay tribute not only to record-breaking Warriors, but to the memory of former coach Gene Murray.

Shoppers eagerly flocked to the entrance of Shopko (formerly Pamida) as the store makeover was officially completed last Thursday.

The Central Illinois Knights claimed the men’s softball state championship. Players included Matt Hall, Greg McDowell, Justin Goodwin, Jesse Booth, Shane Ring, Toby Ring, Barry Dalmasso, Jose DeLeon, Tim Hopkins, Brent Stevenson, Jeremy Beasley, James Snodgrass, Casey Spears, and John Schweighart.

Twenty years ago

August 13, 2002

Plans for the Douglas County Mental Health Center to purchase a duplex for a supervised assisted living facility came to a halt after receiving the appraisal. A $15,000 difference between seller’s asking price and appraised value stopped the purchase.

Twenty-six Douglas County students completed their second annual Students for Lifelong Learning scholarship class this summer. Those from Tuscola included Marissa McCumber, Blair Wilson, Nikki Corum, Tyrel Ledbetter, Andy Weaver, Jordan Bozarth, Andy McGillen and Austin Hogue.

The field was set for the Wednesday Night Men’s League playoffs, with Paul Norfleet and Randy Hastings leading the pack with 193 1/2 points. Shane and Larry Ring were in second with 185 1/2 points.

The Tuscola Senior League softball team won the league tournament championship along with the regular season championship. Coaches for the team included Kent Minear and Dick Laley.

Thirty Years Ago

August 11, 1992

Elaine Hunt recently opened Fading Trail gift shop at 104 S. Niles. The gift ship would be specializing in southwestern Indian art.

Caitlin Whittington was named the 1992 Little Miss Sweetheart. Other participants included Mary Riley, Elizabeth Scribner, Michelle Whitlatch and Erin Quinones.

Douglas County State’s Attorney Richard Broch welcomed Kevin P. Nolan to his staff as an assistant. Nolan joined Broch and fellow assistant Darrell Price, replacing Bradley Blake who moved to Florida.

The Tuscola Little League All-Stars completed play for the year by finishing second in its invitational tournament. Champaign Horizon defeated Tuscola 3-1 in the championship game of the tournament.

Forty Years Ago

August 17, 1982

John Kalmar of Tuscola returned from a three-week National Youth Science Camp in West Virginia and was guest speaker at the American Business Club. Kalmar was one of 100 boys in the nation chosen to attend.

Dale Kerns joined Ferguson Motor Sales as a sales representative for the new Villa Grove division of Ferguson. Kerns was placed in charge of new and used car sales.

City police were investigating damage to at least 10 tombstones at Tuscola Cemetery. This was the third incident this summer.

Fighting Illini varsity football players Mike Heaven, Mike Martin and Greg DeBosse discussed the upcoming football season with Tuscola residents during a luncheon at The Distillery, hosted by Kenny Snyder.

Fifty Years Ago

August 10, 1972

Jay and Chuck Holmes announced they were ready to open their new auto supply store, the Street and Strip Speed Shop, at 104 S. Niles Street.

The Eugene Murray family hosted a couple from Stockholm, Sweden, for two weeks. The couple was part of a teacher exchange program.

The Bache Memorial Chapel was nearing one-third of the completion point. The cost of the project was estimated at $681,000.

Recent TCHS grad Craig Romine was one of 25 Illinois football players to join the Illini freshmen this fall as walk-ons. Romine played offensive tackle and defensive end for the Warriors.